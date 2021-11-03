The Association of Missouri Electric Cooperatives recently named John Hehmeyer and Lynn Hodges as district representatives for AMEC in Jefferson City, Mo.
Hemeyer, director of Ralls County Electric Cooperative in New London, Mo., was recently appointed as a district representative to the Legislative and Government Relations Committee of AMEC.
As a member of the Legislative and Government Relations Committee, Hemeyer will be responsible for activities concerned with developing working relationships with state legislators, the Missouri congressional delegates and government agencies.
Hodges, CEO of RCEC in New London, was recently appointed as a district representative to the Training and Development Committee of AMEC. AMEC is the service organization of the state’s 47 electric cooperatives, which serve more than 575,000 businesses and homes.
As a member of the Training and Development Committee, Hodges will be responsible for activities relating to improving the professional and technical abilities of electric cooperative employees and directors. These activities include workshops and conferences developed by AMEC and the national association.
