CENTER, Mo — Secretary of State John Ashcroft visited the Ralls County Library last Thursday afternoon and presented them with a check in the amount of $2,678 for a grant that will reimburse the library for their summer reading program.
Also in attendance was Sheriff Brad Stinson, Karen Hilgenbrink from the Ralls County Sheriff’s office, Ralls County Commissioner Wiley Hibbard, County Clerk Sandy Lanier, Missouri Representative Chad Perkins (District 40) and Missouri Representative Jeff Porter (District 42).
Lucia Hamill, President of the Ralls County Library Board of Directors, gave Ashcroft and the group a tour of the library and the outdoor area next to it, which will soon be the outdoor classroom.
“(Ashcroft) visited the library one other time, pre-COVID, and the classroom was just in the talking phase,” said Hamill, who was now able to provide a sketch of what the area will look like when it’s finished.
The expansive space beside the building now has an outdoor pavilion, and soon a fence will be added to ensure the space is safe for Thursday morning story time and readers to come and enjoy the library outside.
“It has been a slow process. It is 90 percent grant funded, and it’s not finished but it is coming along,” she said. “We were able to work with the commissioners on getting it built.”
Under the pavilion, Ashcroft shared his thoughts on the importance of libraries and his vision for them in the future.
“The library is the best example of whosoever-may in government, period,” he said. “When someone walks into a library they aren’t told what they should be studying. When someone walks into a library, they say, “I want to know about this,” and the library says, ‘well here are some resources you can use.’”
Ashcroft said that he is now seeing libraries work together and collaborate across county lines and library districts like never before. He hopes that one day all lines between libraries will connect.
“Anyone who has a public library card in the state will be able to access any item that’s in any catalog that any public library has,” he said. “It won’t matter how small your library or your town is, you will have access to whatever resources you need to be the best you can be. And we can do that.”
He also believes that public libraries and public schools should be coming together as much as possible.
The Ralls County Library is already playing out much of Ashcroft’s vision.
During the summer reading program, the library partnered with the Ralls County RII School District in order to provide classroom credit for summer reading. They also hosted more than 70 teachers at the library to discuss how the library can assist them with student reading goals for the school year. Leanne Reed, the director of the children’s program, also goes into the schools and reads to classrooms during the year.
Also in step with Ashcroft, the Ralls County Library has paired with the Hannibal Public Library so that cardholders at each location can have free access to libraries in both Ralls and Marion counties.
Looking at the outside pavilion and everything the Ralls County Library is offering, Ashcroft said it was an example of the community gathering place that he believes a library should be.
“This goes into the idea of the library being the town center,” he said. “This is the place we don’t say social distancing, we might say physical distancing, but we are not distant socially.”
This is how the Ralls County Library did things throughout the pandemic - they physically distanced but not socially. During the COVID shutdown, the library doors were shut to patrons for a year due to the pandemic, but the library was as busy as ever.
People ordered books and did curbside pickup. The library staff also delivered books to the elderly who couldn't drive to the library and pick their books up. They also delivered packets for kids participating in the summer reading program, which was online at the time.
“We packed up packets for each of the children in the summer reading program and delivered them or they came in and picked them up here,” said Hamill. “They could do crafts and read, and they would go with whatever story time was going to be about.”
Since the doors have reopened, the library has seen substantial growth.
“The amount of library cards has multiplied. We have had over 80 since June,” she said. “It has come a really long way in the last five years or so. We are doing something right here.”
Story time at the library on Thursday mornings is seeing anywhere from 45 to 50 kids.
Some of that growth can be attributed to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. A program started by Dolly Parton, in which the singer and community partners provide children from birth to five years old with free books, right to their homes. The Ralls County Library was the first to receive the Dolly Parton Book program North of I-70.
Ashcroft believes that children in a library brings hope to the future.
“You get the kids in at story time and that is a generational change because their kids and grand-kids will be there,” he said.