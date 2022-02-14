What is an Arty Party? Explore the arts in a whole new way with this art experience (no art experience required). Participants are welcome to bring snacks and beverages. HAC provides all project supplies, a project leader, plates, cups and napkins.
Arty Party programs open to anyone 13 and up!
ARTY PARTY: Watercolor Wash
Friday, March 11
7-9 p.m.
$25 per person
Registration: Call 573-221-6545, stop by 105 S. Main St. (after March 2) or register online at hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com
Project/Leader: Create a watery meadow/floral composition with splashes of color using transparent watercolor over a permanent marker line drawing on a 16”x20” cotton canvas panel. Step-by-step instructions and all supplies included!
The project will be led by local artist and HAC Program Coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher
