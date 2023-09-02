HANNIBAL — The extended Labor Day weekend offers ample opportunities to take advantage of staged local entertainment, to picnic with friends and family on the waterfront … or to relax with a good book.
So what are people reading this weekend?
The response from Caitlin Greathouse, assistant librarian for the Hannibal Free Public Library, was swift. She is reading the “Thorn of Glass” series by Sarah J. Maas.
“It is a young adult fantasy, with magic and elves and fairies,” she said. “It is very popular. It is a seven-book series, each book is between 500-600 pages. It is quite a time investment, but it is absolutely worth it, letting you escape reality.”
Popular right now with Hannibal library patrons is Colleen Hoover’s book, “Verity.”
“It came out a few year ago. It has shown up recently on TikTok’s ‘Book Talk,’ and it has become popular again. It is very psychological and is not for everyone,” Greathouse said. ”We see it go off the shelf often.”
Book Talk, on TikTok, is a way to share book reviews, Greathouse explained. “You’ll see some authors that are not in the main stream media, authors whose works have been out for a while, or that people haven’t heard of. This gets those books in the background, which I like. I see them go in and out” of the library.
Another writer who is popular with Hannibal readers right now is David Baldacci, a mystery writer. A few of his works are: “Long Shadows,” “The Camel Club” and “Absolute Power.”
Kathleen Haycraft of Hannibal is reading, “The Path Between the Seas,” by David McCullough. “It’s a huge book, so you have to be a reader to love it. It’s on the history of the Panama Canal,” she said.
Bob Yapp of Hannibal is reading “Harlem Shuffle,” a novel about Harlem in the 1950s and 1960s, by Colson Whitehead. “He is an African American writer and a New York Times best selling author.”
Yapp recently completed “The Swerve, How the World Became Modern,” by Stephen Greenblatt. The book is about a priest from 50 BC, Lucretius, who wrote, “On The Nature of Things.”
“When I was at (President Washington’s) Mount Vernon, they had a copy of “On The Nature of Things,” with all these notes on the side, before the Constitution and Declaration of Independence were written. It was in (these founding fathers) libraries.
“Those guys read a lot and got lots of good ideas from people of all different” ethnicities, Yapp said.
Michael Gaines is reading a biography of Joseph Imhof. Gaines owns a collection of Imhof’s paintings, and they are currently on exhibit at the Hannibal Arts Council. “I’m doing an art history luncheon at noon Friday, (Sept. 8) so I’m refreshing my mind.”
Also on his night stand is Melissa Scholes Young’s latest book, “The Hive.” She is a Hannibal native and a professor at American University in Washington, D.C.
Hannibal native Jim O’Hern shared his book list for late summer and fall:
“March,” by Geraldine Brooks;
“Ancestry,” by Simon Mater;
“Killingly, “ by Katharine Reuter;
“The Trackers,” by Charles Frazier; and
"The Glass Chateau," by Stephen P. Kieran
Note: This writer’s latest read: “Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow,” by Gabrielle Zevin. “I didn’t think I would like it, because the main characters make video games, a topic I know nothing about. But once I got into the story, I didn’t want it to end.”
