HANNIBAL — Labor Day Weekend marks the unofficial end of summer. In America's Hometown, it means the return of the Big River Steampunk Festival.
Headlining this year's Victorian-style science fiction event is Ken Kastle, more commonly known as Doc Phineas. Known as the Steampunk Professor on History Channel's "Pawn Stars," Phineas is the president of the Steampunk Guild and star of Steampunk Alice in Wonderland on the Las Vegas Strip. Guests at the weekend's Festival will find Phineas entertaining on the Mark Twain Riverboat, leading paranormal investigations in Haunted Hannibal, and teaching Tea Dueling.
The Festival kicks on on Friday and runs through Monday evening. Started in 2014 to help support the Hannibal History Museum, the Big River Steampunk Festival has grown to be one of the largest outdoor steampunk events in the world, with more than 20,000 guests each year, including international visitors and vendors.
This year's weekend is adding more sporting events to the mix. At 11 a.m. on Saturday, the Hannibal Nationals will play the Springfield Long Nine in a vintage base ball game at Hannibal's Clemens Field. The game will be played using 1860s rules with the 19th-century style teams taking the field without gloves, and pitches being thrown underhand. Chris Hull, who assembled the teams, said even the name is a throw-back, as the single word "baseball" didn't come into fashion until the 1880s.
Also on Saturday, visitors can visit Hannibal's Mud Volleyball court in downtown Hannibal for the Highland Games, new to this year's event. Competitors will witness feats of strength and endurance, including the traditional caber toss, throwing tapered poles from 16-20 feet long and weighing as much as 150 pounds. Competitors will take the field with kilts aflutter for the Scotland versus Ireland "battle of the clans" format.
Saturday night will see the Steampunk Ball on the Mark Twain Riverboat, while Doc Phineas will also host the Ghost Walk through Old Baptist Cemetery, which holds the claim of the most haunted graveyard in Hannibal. Old Baptist Cemetery is the location that is said to have inspired Mark Twain's vision of the murder witnessed by Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn.
The Big River Steampunk Festival is free and open to the public. Vendors selling everything from food to clothing and costume accessories will be on hand from around the world. Some events, such as the Steampunk Ball and the certain panels require additional ticket purchases. More information on the Festival, including full schedules and ticket purchases for premium events can be found at bigriversteampunkfestival.com.
