HANNIBAL — The Spring Festival of Country Music will be 6-9 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
Music will be performed by Memory Lane, including Betty Miller on drums, Martin Miller on rhythm guitar, Harlon Lain on lead guitar, Greg Cornelius on bass guitar, Allen Ebers on guitar and Sue Taylor on vocals; along with special guests.
Admission is free but donations will be accepted for the band. Food and drink concessions will be available from Curryville Christian School.
The Spring Festival of Country Music is sponsored by Hannibal Parks & Recreation. More information is available by calling 573-221-5682.
