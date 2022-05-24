HANNIBAL — Engaging audiences of all ages in his portrayal of this city's most famous author, actor Jim Waddell recounts childhood experiences in “The Inspiration for Tom Sawyer” that led to the creation of Mark Twain’s most famous works.
Waddell’s live performance incorporates an 1870 letter to Will Bowen from Twain, Benny Farthing’s cave adventure, notes from Mark Twain’s autobiography and a presentation of “A Boy’s Manuscript”.
Audiences have delighted in Mr. Waddell’s free performances.
“There was a young boy who was just staring unblinkingly when “Mark Twain” was telling the story of the skiff — he was so fascinated!” remarked one audience member.
A grandmother responded, “Today I saw a family with four children, infant to five. The five-year-old was listening with an intensity that intrigued me enough that I would look over occasionally at him.”
“The Inspiration for Tom Sawyer” is a free performance held every Thursday through Sunday at 4 p.m. in the Mark Twain Museum Gallery auditorium at 120 N. Main St. Performances are provided free to the public through funding by the Missouri Arts Council and the Missouri Humanities Council.
