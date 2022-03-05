HANNIBAL — When Richard Garey performs his one-man show “Mark Twain Himself” he wants people to leave feeling like they’ve just spent an hour with Samuel Clemens.
He will stand before audiences again when his show opens for the season in April in downtown Hannibal at the historic Planters Barn Theater in downtown Hannibal.
A director and playwright, Garey has been acting for about 40 years around the country and the world, but he said much of his Twain performance comes from lessons he has learned from Clemens himself.
“So many people don’t know what a wonderful performer he was,” Garey said. “He wrote about performing; I am so lucky because he told me what to do.”
In writing about a ghost story that he liked to tell, especially to children, Twain was very specific about how the last line should be delivered.
He said to say a line and then wait five seconds.
“I have tried it at six seconds and I have tried it at three seconds and at one second,” said Garey. “The audience explodes if I wait for five seconds.”
Twain’s understanding of timing and pausing is what led many to call him the country’s first stand-up comedian.
“He kind of pioneered stand-up,” he said. “He would come out and then throw out some material and then according to how the audience reacted, he would decide what he was going to do.”
Garey said that in the early days of his show, he couldn’t do that, but after more than 20 years and more than eight hours of Twain material on tap, he is able to read the audience while performing.
This means that no two audiences will get the exact same performance, and Garey said that’s because no two audiences are the same.
“If you’re a performer you learn quickly that audiences have a personality – I don’t know how that happens, there’s just something about the magic,” he said.
He recalled that once while performing to a full house, his jokes weren’t getting laughs.
“They were very polite with very pleasant expressions but no one was laughing,” he said. “So, I drug out every sad story Sam Clemens ever told.”
He said at the end of the show he went out to greet the sniffling audience and one person said, “That was just wonderful. It made our trip.”
On another occasion, Garey delivered his act to a boisterous crowd who roared at every joke he delivered.
“Everything I threw out, they would just really belly laugh and enjoy it, so I started doing more of his really off the wall stuff,” he said. “It was so much fun. I got the same reaction after that I had before because it hit the mark for that group.”
Garey’s transformation as Twain during the approximately hour-long show is much more than just putting on a costume and replicating the writer’s signature gravely voice – it comes out of a deep understanding of who Twain was.
In fact, when he speaks of Samuel Clemens, it’s as if he was reminiscing about an old friend.
“I have come to the conclusion that there was a sadness in Sam which I think kind of grew the older he got because he would reflect on it,” he said. “That’s how he came to write Tom Sawyer and Huckleberry Finn because he couldn’t dismiss it because his childhood kept haunting him.”
Garey said by the time Clemens was grown, most people no longer wanted to discuss the more violent society that his childhood was set in.
“We have to remember that during the Victorian era people wanted to forget about their grandpa’s world. People would say, ‘We are civilized now. We aren’t the barbarians we were then,’” Garey said. “But he readily went back into that world.”
Twain’s humor is what made the harsh world he wrote about go down. Garey said as a fisherman, Twain understood that he had to bait the hook.
“He baits it with humor but there is a serious intent,” he said. “He wants you to think about your life. He wants you to think about politics and your relationships with people.”
The show begins at 5 p.m. and will open each weekend starting April 22 and in May will run every Wednesday through Sunday until July. Groups can receive a group rate and special time accommodations.
For more information call 573- 231-0021 or follow Mark Twain Himself Stage Show on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.