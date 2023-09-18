ORiGINALE

The next exhibit at the Hannibal Arts Council is up and awaiting judging, 127 original works by 70 artists living within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal are the highlight of the Hannibal Art Club’s 59th Annual Area Artist Exhibit and Competition, ORiGINALE. The exhibit opens to the public from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 through October 28.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Art Club's 59th annual Area Artist Exhibit and Competition, ORiGINALE will feature 127 original works by 70 artists living within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal.

The exhibit opens to the public Friday, Sept. 22 from 6-8 p.m. with an exhibit opening and award presentation at 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.