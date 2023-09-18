HANNIBAL — Hannibal Art Club's 59th annual Area Artist Exhibit and Competition, ORiGINALE will feature 127 original works by 70 artists living within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal.
The exhibit opens to the public Friday, Sept. 22 from 6-8 p.m. with an exhibit opening and award presentation at 7 p.m.
Awards include: achievement, excellence, merit, honorable mention and a best of show in each competition division for both professional and non-professional. Total awards are over $3,000.
The exhibit and competition will be hosted at the Hannibal Arts Council through Oct. 28. The gallery will be available for viewing noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
For more information on the Hannibal Art Club’s Annual Area Artist Exhibit and Competition contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545.
