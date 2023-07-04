HANNIBAL — Ten young Hannibal residents started their new roles as ambassadors for America's Home Town Tuesday as the 2023-24 class of Tom Sawyers and Becky Thatchers.
"Every year, this community comes out in droves to support the Tom and Becky Program," Melissa Cummins said Tuesday. "And not just during National Tom Sawyer Days, but we get support all year long."
Cummins serves as the marketing and community relations manager for the Mark Twain Boyhood Home and Museum in Hannibal. The museum took the reins of the Tom and Becky Program in October, following decades of stewardship by the Hannibal Area Chamber of Commerce.
This year's official couple was named at the city's Central Park on Tuesday. Kael Viehmann will serve as the official Tom Sawyer, while Natalie Vandiver will partner with him as Becky Thatcher. Four additional Tom and Becky couples will help fill the roles as requests are received.
"We have anywhere from 300-400 events a year, from ribbon cuttings to greeting the riverboats," Cummins said. "Recently, we've had Tom and Becky invited to have breakfast with the captains of the cruise ships that come through. It's just such an amazing thing for them to go to all these things."
Started in 1956 by the chamber, the Tom and Becky Program was set up to find a way to represent the city to 1,200 school children visiting the town from St. Louis. Originally just the one couple — Perva Lou Smith and Chris Winkler — the demand for appearances was so high the chamber quickly added an alternate couple to the program. That demand has continued, leading to the four alternate couples today.
"We're the only ambassador program like this," Cummins said. "That's why it's such a big draw and why we get invited to travel to so many events."
Cummins noted that nearly all the businesses and organizations in Hannibal's downtown area, where the Tom and Becky couples greet tourists, support the program and welcome the kids with free drinks, ice cream and trolley rides, to name just a few of the perks that come with the roles.
Natalie Vandiver, the new official Becky, said the support of the community comes through when she sees the crowds gathered like the one Tuesday at the park.
"I think it shows how much Hannibal as a community cares about everything here," Vandiver said. "We wouldn't be up here without Mark Twain's writings, and they come out to celebrate that."
Vandiver's Tom, Kael Viehmann, said the chance to represent Hannibal is something he's greatly looking forward to.
"I can't even explain it. This means so much to me," he said. "It's going to be a lot of hard work, but a lot of fun. I can't wait to show Hannibal to others."
"It's so exciting to be able to share the amazing history with everyone," Vandiver said. "If they're coming in from the boats, passing through, or even if they're from Hannibal, it's just a great town and we're happy to share about it."
Vandiver didn't have one particular event that stood out as one she's anticipating more than any other, just the task of being Becky in general, and hanging out with friends she's made in the program.
"I'm going to be the best Becky I possibly can, just try to be helpful to everyone that comes by to see us," she said. "And I'm really looking forward to just having a great year with all the other Toms and Beckys. We're all just great friends."
Viehmann, however, is already keeping his eye on one particular ball that's coming in for him.
"I'm really going to enjoy throwing out the pitch at the Cardinals game," he said.
