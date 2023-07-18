The last time Mark Kendall hit the stage in America's hometown, there was no such thing as the World Wide Web, home computers were just starting to become commonplace, and "...Twice Shy" from Kendall's band, Great White, had just scored the band their first top-ten album and their only top-five single.
Great White, like all of us since that Sept. night in 1989, has gone through a lot of changes over the years. On Friday, Kendall brings his guitar and the rest of the band back to Hannibal when the band headlines Friday night's entertainment at the Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival.
Ahead of Friday's show, Kendall took a few minutes to talk about the changes in the music industry and plans for new music from Great White.
Mike Sorensen: You guys are coming back to Hannibal this year. It's been a little while since you've been in this neck of the woods. What does it mean to be able to get into these smaller communities and be able to reach out to fans that might not be able to get to bigger shows?
Mark Kendall: You know, we've been playing Missouri our whole career. We love it, because maybe they don't get to the big arena shows, they don't get to the main cities. So we'll bring the show to them.
MS: Yeah, the lineup this weekend looks amazing. I know the local band, NOWAKE, that is opening, and then you guys and Trixter always puts on a great show. It's going to be a fantastic night.
MK: Trixter opened, I believe, when we played with the Scorpions years ago. They were the support act on that bill. Yeah, they're a fun band. And really nice guys.
MS: You guys have been doing it for a little while now, so one thing that's that I'm always curious about is, with so many songs everybody wants to hear, how do you pick a setlist to hit the stuff you want, the fans want and leave everybody going home happy?
MK: Well, the way we do it is we mix up the deep cuts a little bit. Just making small moves with the deep cuts, the ones that maybe weren't featured on the radio so much over the years, when you change that around just a little bit, it really changes the landscape of the set. That's the way we deal with that.
A lot of times, when the fans get a new record, there's songs that they used to call turntable hits. For instance, "Save Your Love" was a big song for us, but it really became a big song because the fans thought it was big. It was never a big song on paper or as far as charts go.
So that's what we do. We just grab songs that we really like from our catalog, which is 13 studio albums. It's a bit of a task, and we have to play certain songs, but we just mix up the deeper cut, the ones that didn't get the attention.
MS: Since you were talking about album cuts and things like that, the deeper cuts, I don't want to ask you to speak for the whole industry, but do you think there's something missing for fans now with bands and acts doing a single here and a single there instead of putting out whole albums?
MK: Yeah, I actually kind of do. When we were teenagers, we were more hands on, like, we knew every band member's name and every band. When we'd get an album, say, like a Zeppelin album, "Physical Graffiti" or something, it would be a whole day event. We just sit and listen to it all day.
Today, I don't think there's that kind of a connection. They connect themselves to the song, so they might download two or three songs from some band, and kind of move on to the next band and download a couple from them. Our day was more album orientated, buy the record, read the liner notes, song titles and kind of making our own decisions on what we thought was great.
So it's different in that way. I think it's more of a song based situation today, as opposed to a band connection to the fans, like it was in our day.
MS: It seems there's a lot more music out there, but a lot less variety for most people. It just seems like people get focused on one thing, and don't discover anything new anymore. You don't just walk in and grab something based on the cover.
MK: Once they kind of removed radio, MTV, record stores and everything, it kind of makes it more difficult when your favorite band's not on TV or on the radio or whatever.
They have these stations that play classic rock, even newer stuff, and they might play eight songs in a row and not even say who played, you know what I mean? It's got to be a little tougher on the fans.
Maybe that's why it's more about a song. Like they hear a song, maybe don't even know the name of the band, and they just go "I really love that song, I'm going to try to hunt it down."
Everything we ever did that was connected to our favorite bands, we had to leave the house to go do it. These days it seems like everybody's kind of confined to their phones and Facebook and whatnot, where we had to actually do footwork.
MS: I know you guys had a new album out a few years ago. I know you've talked a few times about a new record coming out and then the world went and everything just kind of fell apart the last couple of years. Is there still a new album that's on the way?
MK: Yeah, Brett (Carlisle), our singer, and I've been going over things. A friend of mine named Tracy G, who I've been friends with since we were teenagers, he's a guitar player himself and he has a more complete studio. He played guitar Dio for, I don't know, seven years. We've been friends for years, I played on his solo album, you know, didn't charge anything, just kind of played on it. He said, anytime I have an idea I can go to his home studio and record.
We've got about seven songs now on tape, and when we're done this summer, we're gonna all get together. We haven't figured out if we're going to put out a whole album, or just a couple of videos with maybe five songs at a time, or how we're going to do it yet. We're talking to some people on what's the best way to do that. We'll probably end up just going old school and putting out an album.
MS: When you were talking about the new music with your current singer. One question I wanted to ask is, you guys have had some amazing voices out there. Jack, Mitch Malloy and Janie lane with you, of course. I'm not going to ask you to play favorites, so I'm going to ask you this: with that bluesy rock sound, who do you think would be a great singer that would fit the Great White style.
MK: This Brett Carlisle, this guy we have right now, he's so unbelievable. It really, really sounds like us. There's no question when you hear our new music that it's Great White. If we got a singer that has power, that can sing ballads that can, you know, it pretty much just sounds like we always do. Glenn Hughes comes to mind. I played on his first solo album years ago, and I just loved his voice. I'm really taking care of the songs trying to write the best stuff I've ever done, and, you know, hopefully we get there.
MS: That was just a little, like, fantasy football kind of stuff. I know if you found the match that's fitting the band, there's no reason to make a change.
MK: The reason I mentioned Glenn, the reason he comes to mind, we've kind of been Twitter friends and Facebook friends and whatnot over the years. We share our sobriety, stuff like that. And he's got such a wonderful voice, that that's the only reason I kind of grabbed that one out of the air. But yeah, I'm really happy right now with that (Carlisle).
MS: Is there anything you want to let the fans know, if they haven't been able to see Great White before? What can they expect from your live shows?
MK: We kind of just save all the energy we can muster for the show. We like to bring the crowd into the show right out of the gate and give them their money's worth. We're out to impress people, we're not just going out there faking it. We really want people to walk away feeling that "oh, my God, that was great." That's the goal. That's our time on stage and that's what means the most to us.
The Fourth Annual Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival kicks off Friday. The main stage will feature sets from local rockers NOWAKE, an acoustic set from Trixter, and the headline set from Great White. Saturday night will feature country artists Feudin' Hillbillies, Confederate Railroad and Trace Adkins headlining.
