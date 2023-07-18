Great White set to headline Hannibal BBQ

Great White will take the stage at the Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival on Friday.

The last time Mark Kendall hit the stage in America's hometown, there was no such thing as the World Wide Web, home computers were just starting to become commonplace, and "...Twice Shy" from Kendall's band, Great White, had just scored the band their first top-ten album and their only top-five single.

Great White, like all of us since that Sept. night in 1989, has gone through a lot of changes over the years. On Friday, Kendall brings his guitar and the rest of the band back to Hannibal when the band headlines Friday night's entertainment at the Hannibal Bar-B-Q Festival.

