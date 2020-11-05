Holiday Marketplace opens Nov. 14 at Hannibal Arts Council

HANNIBAL — Area artists will offer works for sale during the Hannibal Arts Council’s annual art sale, Holiday Marketplace, beginning from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. The HAC gallery will be set up with a gift shop atmosphere for holiday shopping that is easy on the wallet.
The annual art sale is an opportunity to support local artists and artisans by purchasing unique, one-of-a-kind holiday gifts. A wide variety of art will be available, including paintings, prints, jewelry, bath and body products, pottery, ornaments, cards, wood items and fabric items — from fine craft to fine art.
Works by the following area artists and artisans will be for sale: Martha Adrian, Victoria Alewell, Steve Ayers, Cara Bowman, Kim Caisse, Shelley Campbell, Michael Chlebanowski, Micheal Cole, Ezra Collins, Todd Damotte, Bella Erakko, Brenda Beck Fisher, Jamie Green, Matthew Hemminghaus, Pat Kerns, Roger McGregor, Mary Phillips and Mary Turner.
The art sale will be on display at the Hannibal Arts Council through Dec. 19.
Following the opening day, HAC gallery hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. The HAC gallery is closed on Tuesday and Sunday. HAC is located at 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Hannibal.
The art sale is sponsored by F&M Bank and Trust, Hannibal Machine, LaBinnah Bistro and the Missouri Arts Council.
More information on the current exhibit and other Hannibal Arts Council programs is available by contacting HAC at findit@hannibalarts.com, 573-221-6545 or visiting them on the web at hannibalarts.com.