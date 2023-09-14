HANNIBAL — Jazz drummer Matt Kane travels from New Jersey back to his hometown of Hannibal to perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St.
Kane last performed in Hannibal in 2018 to a sold-out audience. In addition to Kane on drums, Bob Bowman will be on bass and Brant Jester on piano.
The concert will also be a local album release party for his fifth album Song Poems featuring all original compositions that represent his own evolution and is produced by Kane as he further defines his musical identity. The songs are singable, relatable, danceable and appeal to jazz fans and universal music lovers.
The cover of his latest CD is a collaboration with another Hannibal native, Debra Smith, daughter of Jim and Cathy Smith. Smith is a successful KC/NYC artist who resides in Kansas City. Both she and Kane went to Hannibal High School and graduated together.
Seating at the concert is limited. Tickets are $25 for the general public and $20 for HAC members. Students are free. Purchase tickets and RSVP (students) by going online to hannibalartscouncil.eventbrite.com, calling 573-221-6545 or stopping by 105 S Main St (Noon-5pm Monday-Friday).
