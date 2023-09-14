Matt Kane

Drummer Matt Kane returns to his hometown to perform a jazz concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Hannibal Arts Council. The evening will also be a local album release party for his latest album Song Poems featuring all original compositions and is produced by Kane. The performance is sponsored by the Hannibal Arts Council, Missouri Arts Council and individual sponsors.

HANNIBAL — Jazz drummer Matt Kane travels from New Jersey back to his hometown of Hannibal to perform at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 1 at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St.

Kane last performed in Hannibal in 2018 to a sold-out audience. In addition to Kane on drums, Bob Bowman will be on bass and Brant Jester on piano.

