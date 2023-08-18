HANNIBAL — Potential new members of the Hannibal Area String Orchestra are welcomed to join current members in an evening at Kiwanis Park at 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26. Visit with us in a non-stressful environment. It will be an evening filled with fun, and of course music. Several current members will play a selection of music to expose you to the type, style and level of our orchestra. Reservations are a must, and can be made by contacting Katie Schisler 573-501-7654 or kschisler@hannibal60.com

Prospective members, who have at least one year of playing or lessons, will be invited to the first rehearsal at the Hannibal-LaGrange University’s Roland Fine Arts Center, 2800 Palmyra Road, starting on Saturday, Sept. 9.

