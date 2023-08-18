HANNIBAL — Potential new members of the Hannibal Area String Orchestra are welcomed to join current members in an evening at Kiwanis Park at 12 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 26. Visit with us in a non-stressful environment. It will be an evening filled with fun, and of course music. Several current members will play a selection of music to expose you to the type, style and level of our orchestra. Reservations are a must, and can be made by contacting Katie Schisler 573-501-7654 or kschisler@hannibal60.com
Prospective members, who have at least one year of playing or lessons, will be invited to the first rehearsal at the Hannibal-LaGrange University’s Roland Fine Arts Center, 2800 Palmyra Road, starting on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Rehearsals will be for our Christmas concert at 3 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Roland Fine Arts Center.
Practices are on Saturday mornings from 9:15-10 a.m. for the Beginning String Orchestra, 10:10-10:55 a.m. for the Intermediate String Orchestra, and 11:05-11:50 a.m. for Advanced String Orchestra.
The mission of the Hannibal Area String Orchestra is to bring fine string orchestra music to the people of Hannibal and the surrounding area, to provide an organization for local musicians to perform string orchestra music and to provide a way to encourage young string players to continue the experience of performing string orchestra music.
The orchestra has more than 45 members ranging in age from grade school through senior citizens. The string orchestra consists of violins, viola, cello, string bass and piano. For some pieces guitar and percussion are added. Members are from the Hannibal area as well as other counties in Illinois and Missouri.
The orchestras are under the direction of Schisler. For any information about the joining the orchestra, contact Schisler or John Ferguson, 573-406-9971 or jd.ferguson@charter.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.