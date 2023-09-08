HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council will lead a tangled pumpkin project during the Rotary Club of Hannibal’s Harvest Hootenanny Festival from Noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Mark Twain Cave Complex. The project is perfect for K-5th grade youth.

There is no fee for kids to attend the festival or participate in the project, however, there is a $5 entry fee into the festival for anyone 17 and over.

