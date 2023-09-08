HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council will lead a tangled pumpkin project during the Rotary Club of Hannibal’s Harvest Hootenanny Festival from Noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Mark Twain Cave Complex. The project is perfect for K-5th grade youth.
There is no fee for kids to attend the festival or participate in the project, however, there is a $5 entry fee into the festival for anyone 17 and over.
For more information regarding the tangled pumpkin project, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545 or findit@hannibalarts.com.
The Hannibal Arts Council is able to offer free projects like this thanks to the generosity of the George H. Riedel Private Foundation, General Mills Hometown Grant Program, The Community Foundation of West Central Illinois & Northeast Missouri, Missouri Arts Council, HAC Program Scholarship Donors and the Jesse David Cox Memorial Fund.
