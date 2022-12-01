Gallery 310 art galleries are for everyone

HANNIBAL — Michelle Huseman, a member at Gallery 310, encourages people not to be intimidated by art galleries.
“When you see art galleries, it’s not something to be afraid of, come on in,” she said.
Many times when people open the door of their location at 310 N. Main in Hannibal, they close the door and keep on going when they realize it’s an art gallery.
Huseman said many artists just want people to enjoy and appreciate their work. “A lot of artists are doing this as a side gig or a retirement thing, and they do this because they love it and it’s a calling.”
Huseman is a local photographer with work displayed in the gallery. She’s also participated in various summer shows in the park.
“It’s just really neat when people come by and say ‘Wow. This is cool,’” she said. “They might not buy anything but just that pat on the back can really make your day.”
Huseman said that when art is purchased it’s not always as pricey as people think. “People often think they are going to have to spend a lot of money but it’s not that way,”
Gallery 310 also offers inexpensive items for both children and adults that are handcrafted by local artists. From jewelry, crocheted items, rugs and quilts, greeting cards, and hand painted ornaments and more.
They also feature handmade fishing lures.
Eighteen artists currently make up Gallery 310, which recently celebrated its 15-year anniversary. The gallery began with eight local artists and opened its door on October 13, 2007.
The anniversary comes with a complete restoration of the building after it was destroyed when straight-line winds dumped the top story of the nearby building into the showroom floor, also destroying the artwork on the walls.
“Five months later, the art space was reopened with a new and modern flair, thanks to the owner of the building, Joe Noonan,” said Huseman.
The gallery is now participating in the Second Saturdays gallery night from 4-7 p.m. where participants can wander from gallery to gallery and enjoy special guest artists, food, friends and extended hours.
They are also doing a giveaway, which people can come in sign up for during their open hours.
