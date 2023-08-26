HANNIBAL — In one week, Hannibal’s Main Street and beyond will be alive with activity as the business and historic district once again transforms into a unique blend of science fiction and history.
Vendors, artisans and entertainers will converge upon the town - as is tradition on Labor Day Weekend - to exhibit the best this genre has to offer during the four-day holiday weekend.
The first Steampunk festival launched in Hannibal in 2014, and after a few years of growth, the COVID pandemic put the brakes on this and similar festivals.
Tammy Riley, a Hannibal business woman and Steampunk fancier, brought the Big River Steampunk Festival back to life after COVID, and since then it has seen steady growth and an increase in vendors and festival participants alike.
Last year, Steampunk drew an estimated 20,000 fans, and this year’s event promises to be even bigger and better.
A number of events will be indoors on the stage at NobelWares, 101 North Main St., including an event for beginners at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2: “What is Steampunk?” This event will be repeated throughout the holiday weekend.
Also for those interested in the basics of Steampunk, Professor Jefferson Parker of Wichita, Kan., will offer Victorian Dance instruction on the Broadway stage at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, and again at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, as well as at other times during the holiday weekend.
Many more venues will also be featured.
Fashion show
A highlight of each year’s event is a fashion show. This year’s fashion show will be Saturday evening at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center, which allows seating for 400 participants.
Victoria L. Szulc of St. Louis, whose family is multigenerational Polish, is a multimedia steampunk author and artist, and is in charge of this year’s fashion show, scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.
Featured will be Steampunk Pete, with a marshal arts demonstration and a little music. (He will also perform on the festival’s main stage during scheduled times throughout the festival.)
“There is also a wonderful comical musical pirate crew that comes every year,” Szulc said, “Little Bear and The ScallyWags. They put on a good, fun show.” (They will also perform on the festival’s main stage during scheduled times throughout the festival.)
Also on the fashion show schedule is Chris Piehler and his Atlanta-based costume company, “As They Sew in France.”
Szulc’s company, “The Countess,” will present the fashion show finale.
Dinner will be served during the event. Tickets are required.
Vendors galore
Regarding the festival itself, vendors will be lined up on Main Street, from a mini main stage at Broadway all the way to North Street, where another stage will be set up. “The event trickles a little onto Hill, Bird and Center streets,” Szulc said.
“I love this town. I love Missouri. We have some of the best small towns and historic places all over,” Szulc said. “Hannibal by far, this festival has the largest fan base, to meet with people who love steampunk.”
Steampunk car
When in Hannibal for the festival, keep an eye out for Victoria Szulc’s unique steampunk-themed car, a 2014 Impala. The car was damaged this summer. Instead of getting the damage repaired, she contracted with a “wrap company,” Tint Write, which designed a wrap for her car using her collection of steampunk photos.
“Now I have a steampunk car. I’m thrilled to have it. It will be in the Steampunk parade at 10 a.m. Saturday on Main Street,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.