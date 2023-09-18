Sentimental Journey Dance Band

The Sentimental Journey Dance Band has been pleasing dancing and listening audiences for over 30 years. Over those years the Band has gained stature as one of the best big bands in the Midwest.

HANNIBAL — The Moonlight Ball Committee, in cooperation with the Hannibal Arts Council, will host a special evening of big band, ballroom and swing with 18-piece Sentimental Journey Dance Band from St. Louis from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

The event will be held at the KC Hall, 1 Columbus Lane. Participants are requested to wear formal or dressy casual.

