HANNIBAL — The Moonlight Ball Committee, in cooperation with the Hannibal Arts Council, will host a special evening of big band, ballroom and swing with 18-piece Sentimental Journey Dance Band from St. Louis from 6:30-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.
The event will be held at the KC Hall, 1 Columbus Lane. Participants are requested to wear formal or dressy casual.
Space is limited, so tickets are being sold ahead of the event at $30 per person. To purchase tickets, contact the Hannibal Arts Council at 573-221-6545, stop by 105 S. Main St. or go online to https://Moonlight-Ball-2023.eventbrite.com. Tickets will be available at the door. Cash bar, desserts and a photo booth will be available for an additional cost.
For more information on this and other Hannibal Arts Council programs, call 573-221-6545, stop by 105 S. Main St. or visit their website hannibalarts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.