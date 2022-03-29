Country singer Gabby Barrett to perform during National Tom Sawyer Days

HANNIBAL — Country singer Gabby Barrett will be performing on July 2 in Hannibal at Tanyard Gardens.
The singer, who was named as Billboard’s top country female artist and ACM new female artist of the year in 2021 and broke Billboard records with her 27-week chart-topping song “I Hope,” will take the stage during Hannibal’s Tom Sawyer Days.
Bobi Stevens, media relations for Hannibal Jaycees, said it has taken two years to nab the artist for the show and they are excited that she is coming.
“Our entertainment committee tried to reach out and book her last year, but she had just had her baby so it didn’t work out,” she said. “So, they just kept in contact with the event booking agency they use.”
Stevens said that booking a big name like Gabby Barrett is a continuation of the goal that was set when the Hannibal Jaycees purchased the amphitheater in 2018.
“When we bought the amphitheater and moved it, our goal was to bring the big acts back to Hannibal with the outdoor amphitheater as a place that we could go,” she said.
Another goal was to make the stage easy to access. Before the theater was purchased Stevens said it required a lot of manpower to build a stage and take it back down each time a high profile concert came to town.
Now with big gates on the side of the alley to allow trucks in and out with equipment and ramps to easily move equipment to the stage, they are prepared for the award-winning Barrett and more popular names to come to Hannibal.
“Now we have lights and we are fixing our sound,” she said. “That way, one day we walk in and unlock the gates and then just turn the switch on and we are able to have these big events.”
Stevens said they’ve already enjoyed famous musical acts like Dylan Scott and Jerrod Niemann.
Choosing the genre of the performance is always a coin toss between rock or country, according to Stevens.
“This area tends to like country music but then we’ve had people say that they want us to do rock,” she said. “So we decided to change it last year.”
Last summer’s performance from the popular 90s rock band Buckcherry, whose first album “Buckcherry” was Dreamworks first album to go gold.
Without realizing it, Stevens had a conversation with a band member from Buckcherry.
“I had major knee surgery so I was in a wheelchair and I went inside. I didn’t know that they were in our meeting room so he was just asking me what happened to my knee and all about my surgery,” she said.
She laughed when she recalled another Jaycees member pointing out that she was just chit-chatting with one of the band members. “I had no idea.”
Stevens is a big fan of Gabby Barrett and hopes to meet her.
She said it usually depends on the celebrity’s contract as to whether a meet and greet will take place. They usually don’t know until closer to the date of the event.
Opening for Barrett will be King Calaway, who was named by Billboard in 2019 as one of the seven new country acts to watch out for. They have also performed at the Grand Ole Opry multiple times, and on one occasion, with the legendary Ricky Skaggs.
