Big River Comic Convention 2022 brings furry sidekicks to the stage and more

HANNIBAL — It might be a bird or a plane, but next month in Hannibal, it just might be Superman.
The Big River Comic Convention returns to Hannibal for the third year for a two-day family-friendly adventure in cosplay, gaming, music, contests with cash prizes, celebrity guests and more on April 8-9 at the Tabernacle Rec Center at 6400 County Road 445.
Debbie Logue, director of the Big River Comic Convention, said the event welcomed more than 6,000 attendees last year and she expects even more this year. The event will introduce new activities and bring back some favorites.
This year is the first time to give favorite furry sidekicks a chance to get in on the fun, when the host Cos-paws. Owners and pets of all kinds can don favorite character costumes and hit the main stage on Saturday afternoon for a costume contest.
“You can dress up your pet as your sidekick, like maybe Batman and Robin, or dress up your pet as a villain,” said Logue. “Or you can just dress up your pet if you don’t want to dress up yourself.”
The Big River Comic Convention is the first to invite pets to join in the fun.
“We are going to be the first Comicon to ever do anything like this,” she said. “We plan on making it a tradition if a lot of people show up.”
Just in case the furry sidekicks inspire someone to adopt, the Northeast Missouri Humane Society, which will receive a portion of all proceeds from the convention, will be on-site with adoptable dogs and cats to meet. Applications to start the adoption process can be filled out there, but adoption approval will take a number of days to complete.
Logue enjoys the creativity that shines from the cosplay costume contests, which are people of all ages. This year will also introduce the superhero steampunk costume contest called “The Universes have Collided.”
In an effort to reward the effort that goes into many of the costumes, Logue said this year they will offer cash prizes and medals to the winners.
“We just feel as the event grows that we need to do more for our attendees and the people who really put a lot of work into their costumes,” she said.
Logue is also excited to announce the celebrity guest lineup for the event.
“We have an amazing line-up of talent this year,” she said.
Michael Biehn, who is best-known for his 1993 role as Johnny Ringo in “Tombstone,” can be seen on Disney Plus as the villainous Lang in the second season of the Star Wars series “The Mandalorian.” Biehn has also played other notable roles in “The Terminator,” “Hill Street Blues,” and won a best actor Saturn award nomination for “Aliens.”
Matt Hughes is a retired mixed martial arts fighter and two-time UFC Welterweight Champion. With an overall record of 45-9, Hughes is a UFC Hall of Famer and dubbed as one of the greatest martial arts fighters.
Austin Tindle is a voice-actor who has voiced hundreds of characters in English-dubbed anime such as Raspberry in “Dragonball Z” and Ken Kaneki in “Tokyo Ghoul.”
Logue said the celebrities will be greeting guests all throughout the convention and on Saturday afternoon Hughes and Tindle will each take center stage for a panel discussion to answer questions about their professions.
A favorite returning this year on Friday evening is the sketch battle where three guest artists have three minutes to sketch whatever is drawn out of a hat, and then attendees can join in to compete for a championship belt.
Logue would like to thank the sponsors of the Big River Comic Convention: Karen Munch Farmers Insurance, Best Western on the River and Comfort Inn & Suites, Refreshment Services Pepsi, Chariton Valley, Continental Cement & Green America Recycling, Poage Jeep, and Pantheon Collectibles.
The convention will be open from 3-9 p.m. Friday, April 8 and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online. To purchase tickets or find out more about the event visit bigrivercomiccon.com and follow them on Facebook at Big River Comic Convention.
Tickets are $30 per adult and children 12 and under are free.
