HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Arts Council seeks submissions from area artists.
Submitted works should feature silos or steeples, or both. Paintings, photographs, sculptures, mixed media, any media is accepted, as long as it fits the current theme. The exhibit will be on display at the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S. Main St., from June 3-July 16.
Artwork may be dropped off at the Hannibal Arts Council from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 30 or June 1. One piece in any media category may be entered, 2-D or 3-D. Submitted pieces may be paintings, drawings, photographs, sculptures, mixed media, any media. Open to youth and adults 13 and up residing within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal and both professional and amateur artists.
There is no fee to include work in the exhibit and no size restrictions. All work must be properly framed or ready for hanging. Entries may be for sale.
Guidelines, exhibit details, artist registration form and artwork labels are available on the Exhibit Opportunities page at hannibalarts.com.
For more information or questions regarding this and other HAC programs contact HAC Program Coordinator Brenda Beck Fisher at brendaf@hannibalarts.com or 573-221-6545.
