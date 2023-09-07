HANNIBAL — Area artists living within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal are encouraged to submit original works of art to the Hannibal Art Club’s 59th Annual Area Artist Exhibit and Competition, ORiGINALE. The exhibit and competition will be on display from September 22 through October 28. Over $3,000 in prize money will be awarded.
Area artists wishing to submit work for the exhibit and competition should bring their work to the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St., from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 or from Noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.
