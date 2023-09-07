Catherine Vernetti

Last year’s exhibit and competition included a total of 121 original works by 66 area artists. Recipients of the two top Best of Show awards in 2022 were Catherine Vernetti and Lydia O’Neal. Vernetti (pictured) won the Dr. Michael and Sherry Bukstein Best of Show Award for her pastel titled “Morning Has Broken” in the Non-Professional Division. O’Neal won the Milly Johnson Memorial Best of Show Award for her oil titled “Hathor Dreaming” in the Professional Division.

HANNIBAL — Area artists living within a 50-mile radius of Hannibal are encouraged to submit original works of art to the Hannibal Art Club’s 59th Annual Area Artist Exhibit and Competition, ORiGINALE. The exhibit and competition will be on display from September 22 through October 28. Over $3,000 in prize money will be awarded.

Area artists wishing to submit work for the exhibit and competition should bring their work to the Hannibal Arts Council, 105 S Main St., from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 or from Noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

