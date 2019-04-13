Robert and Mary Isabelle Pipkin of Hannibal will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary May 2, 2019

Robert and Mary Isabelle Pipkin of Hannibal will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary May 2, 2019.

They are the parents of Theresa (Matt) Gumm, Roger (Nadine) Pipkin, Tina (Charles) Loefer. They have four grandchildren: Jennifer Pipkin, Justin (Alexis) Gumm, Jerad Gumm, Tanner Parrish; two great-grandchildren: Trey Brokes and Houston Gumm.

Mr. Pipkin retired from Independent’s Service Co. Mrs. Pipkin retired from Watlow Industries, she is an active member of HRH auxiliary.

They enjoy spending time with their family and fishing trips to the Lake of the Ozarks.