Veterans who served together in the army at Bamberg, Germany, from 1966 to 1968 met in Hannibal for their 17th annual reunion. From left, Mike Dietz, Dough Stemson, Chuck Ropp, Ted Becker, Mike Gallagher, Danny Hayes, Harry Elder, Mike Zeck and Dave Jarbo.
COURIER-POST PHOTO / MEG DUNCAN
The veterans stand with the members of the American Legion Post 55 who came to honor them with a gun salute and taps. Jim Miller called command.
HANNIBAL — They first met more than 50 years ago in Bamberg, Germany, where they served together in the army, and on Thursday morning they met again in Hannibal at the Cardiff Hill Veterans Memorial.
This wasn’t the first time they’ve come together in all of those years. The group has been traveling from their respective homes around the country to meet in different locations now for 17 years.
Harry Elder of Frankford, Mo., is one of those men. He attended along with his wife, Neta Elder, who made the arrangements for the group to meet in Hannibal. She also planned a special surprise for them as they arrived.
The men and their wives were greeted by the members of the American Legion Post 55 of Hannibal. After the names of the deceased soldiers of the company, the American Legion members honored them with a gun salute and a moment of silence accompanied by Taps.
American Legion members Jim Miller called Command and Jess Ornelas played taps. Other members present were Don Martin, Tom Givan and Ron Ingram.
Thursday’s ceremony was dedicated to their commander, Cpt. Robert L. Shelby, who died recently. Shelby was from Peoria, Ill.
Mike Gallagher, who first brought the group together 17 years ago, said that the display was a special one, as they normally just read off the names for the memorial and then play taps.
“But these guys are really bringing it and doing the firing squad and everything,” he said.
Gallagher said the Hannibal display only compares to the salute they were given in Branson where they were greeted by a fully dressed southern belle who gave a talk and prayer before they went on a dinner cruise.
It was Gallagher who first decided to bring the group together for a meet up after years without contact.
“I had lost my address book and finally one day I found it and so I looked things up through there,” he said. “I didn’t have a lot of addresses so I called a couple of guys. One was in Indiana and one was in Texas.”
He also began searching the internet for more contact information. “I would do that on Sundays after I finished the chores. I come in and start going down the list,” he said.
Gallagher eventually got 142 contacts, but not all of them were still living.
Their first meet-up was in Las Vegas 17 years ago, and they have since met in various locations including Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., Savannah, Ga., Charleston. S.C., and two trips to Branson.
Several from the group also went to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Not only did the men reconnect but their wives connected as well. The relationships have grown over the years.
This year was originally planned for Kansas City but after seeing expensive hotel rates, Gallagher talked to Neta Elder and asked about coming to Hannibal.
“I about heard her jump over the phone,” he said.
Alice Zeck, of Olympia, Wash., was also happy that Hannibal was the chosen location, as her parents once lived in Hannibal.
Alice’s husband, Micheal Zeck is a retired 1st sergeant in the Army, the oldest surviving in the group and served for 22 years with three tours in Vietnam.
Alice is also a veteran and served in Anniston Alabama from 1969-70. As a woman she was not allowed to go to Vietnam at the time.
“We were separated from the men. The Women's Army Corps was created in 1944 and they did away with it in 1975, and now they were all one unit,” she said.
The group arrived in Hannibal last Sunday and enjoyed seeing Tom and Becky, touring the Mark Twain Cave and stopping at the Cave Hollow Winery, cruising on the Mark Twain Riverboat and more.
