Ralls County, Mo. — Oakley Muehring, of Ralls County, is nine-years old and got her first eight-point buck last week hunting on her cousin's land.
The youth deer hunting season is in full swing now as the older generation passes the sport down to the younger one. To the Muehring family, hunting is a family tradition providing a lifetime of memories.
“When anyone gets their 1st wildlife prize they are excited, and have experienced a great, fun, and rewarding accomplishment,” said Oakley’s mom, Karissa Muehring. “Displaying their prize in your home will give you memories and stories to talk about for a lifetime.”
Muehring said that hunting also builds character and confidence in kids by teaching them to make decisions on what is a safe shot, and whether to shoot yet or wait for a better shot or bigger game.
“Hunting is important to youth. It builds confidence and it works on patience, even if that is sleeping in the deer stand or on the ground,” she said. “As parents it is our job to push our kids towards independence and freedom of making their own decisions.”
She also said that when Oakley doesn’t get her shot, it teaches her a good life lesson as well.
“You don't always come home with a prize after the hunt and that is okay. You don't always get what you want in life, that is okay maybe next time,” she said. “Figuring out what you did right or wrong and learning how you can strive to hunt better or just not spook the game.”
It was an all day event for Oakley who only took a break to go to the pumpkin patch with her aunt and uncle. After getting her make-up done by her aunt, Oakley headed back to the woods and that’s when she got her shot.
Oakley is now excited to have her buck on a European mount in her room which was made by her Dad, Devon Muehring.
Muehring said after she congratulated Oakley, she asked her if she thanked God for the buck He provided.
“Oakley said ‘Yes, and I prayed Uncle Waylon (who is 11 years old) will get one too.’ Uncle Waylon got one the next morning,” Muehring said. “Always praise God in all you do.”
To have your youth deer featured, please send a picture and description to mduncan@courierpost.com.
