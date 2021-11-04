Ralls County, Mo. — Oakley Muehring, of Ralls County, is nine-years old and got her first eight-point buck last week hunting on her cousin's land.
The youth deer hunting season is in full swing now as the older generation passes the sport down to the younger one. The pride and smiling faces of area youth shows strong roots and a promising future for the tradition of hunting.
Oakley's mom, Karissa Muehring, said it was an all day event for Oakley who only took a break to go to the pumpkin patch with her aunt and uncle. After getting her make-up done by her aunt, Oakley headed back to the woods.
"She got her buck on her second hunting trip - Praise God!" Muehring said, adding that Oakley is now excited to have her buck on a European mount in her bedroom, which was made by her Dad, Devon Muehring.
