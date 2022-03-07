Area non-profits invited to learn about partnering with United Way

HANNIBAL —On Monday, March 14th at 1 p.m., area non-profit leaders can learn about becoming a United Way Community Impact Agency for the 2022-23 year.
United Way will be hosting a Webinar where leadership with local non-profit organizations interested in learning more about the Community Impact process can learn and ask questions.
“United Way’s work in the community comes to life through Community Impact organizations,” said Andrea Campbell, the Vice President for Community Impact for United Way. “Those organizations are the boots on the ground and at United Way, we make certain they have the resources needed to make their mission, projects, and programs come to life.”
Each year United Way invites area non-profits providing human services in Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Ralls, and Shelby Counties to apply to become a Community Impact Agency.
As a Community Impact Agency, organizations receive volunteer support, marketing support, and monthly funding from November — October. United Way raises these dollars locally through the organization’s annual campaign.
In order to be eligible to apply for the status of a Community Impact Agency, the work of organizations must align with United Way’s areas of focus and priority areas.
United Way’s four areas of focus are education, financial stability, healthy lives, and equity.
“These are the four building blocks for a good quality of life and a strong community,” said Campbell. “If all individuals were empowered in these areas, they would be able to achieve their potential.”
United Way funds and implements projects and programs that correlate with these three areas of focus.
• Education – United Way supports programming and services that help ensure students stay in school and are college or career ready at graduation. Additionally, United Way supports programs that provide education later in life to ensure individuals have the education needed to become self-sufficient and employable.
• Financial Stability – United Way supports job training, financial education, and financial coaching programs. These programs can help individuals find balance or even just make ends meet among all the stress. United Way also supports programs that provide financial stability for families in times of uncertainty – programs that provide financial support so individuals can make it through uncertain times without losing their homes, jobs, and more.
• Healthy Lives – United Way is building healthier, more resilient communities by ensuring individuals have access to healthcare, quality food, and more. Another component of a healthy life is safety and security – United Way finds safety as a key component of living a healthy life.
• Equity — United Way strives to support programs that break down barriers that create societal gaps. United Way strives to create systems that are fair and inclusive. It is necessary to focus on race, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status, as well as other intersectional identities, to end the historical, social and systematic inequalities that exist in our service area.
United Way will work to fund and implement projects and programs that relate to the two identified priorities of Supporting Critical Services and Providing Opportunities for Upward Mobility.
• Supporting Critical Services — Individuals must have access to food, water, shelter, security, health, and safety. United Way prioritizes providing critical services to ensure the basic needs of individuals are met.
• Providing Opportunities for Upward Mobility — It is our goal at United Way that individuals can become self-sufficient. United Way prioritizes opportunities to promote upward mobility. We want individuals to have opportunities to gain the knowledge and skills they need to be independent through educational programs, mentoring, skill development, and connections to opportunities. We want individuals to have access to the resources they need to receive support and gain the confidence and skillset to become accountable for themselves and independent.
The webinar will be held on Monday, March 14th at 1pm. Information on how to join can be found at https://unitedwaymta.org/community-impact or received via e-mail by reaching out to Denise Damron, Executive Director, at director@unitedwaymta.org or by calling 573-221-2761.
The Community Impact Application will be available on the United Way website from March 14th through April 15th. Organizations that will have the distinction of being a Community Impact Agency for the November 2022-October 2023 year will learn of this decision in mid-June.
