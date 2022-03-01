HANNIBAL — Applications for entry into the 2022 Kids In Motion program are now available.
In Summer 2021, Kids In Motion returned to an in-person program and will continue that model this summer.
Designed for youth in the sixth, seventh, and eighth grades and sponsored by Douglass Community Services, Kids In Motion provides community volunteer opportunities and leadership development.
Applications and letters of reference are due to Douglass Community Services by Friday, April 15. Applications are available at the Hannibal Middle School Guidance Office and at Douglass’ 711 Grand Ave location in Hannibal.
The eight-week program is scheduled to run June 6-July 28, 2022. Participants volunteer with community projects and events. The program begins each day with breakfast and concludes with lunch.
Sponsored by Douglass Community Services, Kids in Motion has been serving the Hannibal area for over 20 years.
Serving Northeast Missouri, Douglass Community Services is a trusted partner in building strong kids, strong families and strong communities.
