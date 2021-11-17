HANNIBAL — Applications are available for families needing assistance with providing Christmas gifts to their children through the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots program.
The program is available for families in Lewis, Marion, Ralls, Pike, Shelby and Monroe counties.
The mission of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community in which the campaign is conducted.
This year, the local partner for Toys for Tots is Douglass Community Services.
“Although nationally spearheaded by the Marine Corps Reserves, every Toys for Tots campaign is a local effort,” said Stephanie Himmel, Community Outreach Initiatives Director and local Toys for Tots Coordinator. “Local businesses and families make donations to help other local families have a better Christmas.”
Other community partners include Hannibal Parks and Recreation and the Salvation Army.
To ensure that a family also receives a Christmas Food Box, applications are due by Dec. 1 and can be obtained at Douglass Community Services, on the Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri Facebook page, or by emailing communityoutreach@douglassonline.org.
More information for anyone who would like to hold a toy drive or make a financial contribution is available by contacting Stephanie Himmel at 573-221-3892.
