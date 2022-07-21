Annual ice cream social to be held at the Historic St. Paul Catholic Church in Center, Mo. beginning at 4 p.m. Bbq pork burgers, cheeseburgers, hot dogs, baked beans and potato chips will be served along with homemade ice cream. The church is located on Route EE in Ralls County.
There will be a good will offering and proceeds will go to church maintenance and upkeep.
