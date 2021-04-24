Casey Allen and Erik Daigle were united in marriage June 15, 2018 in Surry, Va.
The bride is a daughter of Mike and Sharon Allen of Hannibal.
Casey is a 1999 graduate of Hannibal High School and earned degrees in Science Accounting and Science Business.
She is employed by Smithfield Foods.
The groom is a son of Donna DeCoff of White Junction River, Vt.
Erick is employed by the Virginia Dept of Transportation as a Ferry Boat Captain.
The bride was given in marriage by her father at the ceremony conducted by Joseph Scarpelli.
Maid of honor was Stacy Denk of Hannibal.
Bridesmaids were Mya Lukkes, Katelyn Lukkes, Catherine Lukkes all of Surry, Va.
Best man was Mark Denk of Hannibal.
Groomsman was Andrew Daigle of Surry, Va.
Music was provided by Thomas Rurak of Richmond, Va.
The parents (of the groom) hosted a rehearsal dinner (date and time) at (place).
After a honeymoon in Key West, Fla., the newlyweds are at home in Surry.