Quincy University recently held it's spring Commencement ceremonies, during which, twelve area Missouri students received their degrees.
The procession was be led by university marshal, Reverend John Doctor, O.F.M., D.Viv.,'72; assistant marshals, David Kirchhofer, Ph.D., professor of physics and Scott Luaders, Ph.D., professor of chemistry. Brian McGee, Ph.D., president, convened the ceremony and delivered the commencement address, Reverend William Spencer O.F.M., M.Div.,'70 director of campus ministry, delivered the invocation and Fr. John Doctor delivered the benediction. Senior choir members Makayla Briggs, Courtney Crane, Joshua Crowl, Samuel Dus, Veronica Holtschlag, Nicole Maag, Brendan Nelson, Troy Potts, Rachel Reinbeck, David Webb and Jeffery Zellerman performed the National Anthem and the Quincy University Alma Mater.
Missouri graduates included:
Bowling Green, Mo.
Brittany Nicole Orf, Bachelor of Science in Human Services
Hannibal, Mo.
Joseph Matthew Meidl, Bachelor of Arts in History
Dalton Michael Overstreet, Bachelor of Science in Sport Management
Grace Ann Riley, Bachelor of Science in Health Services
Derek William Wheeler, Master of Business Administration
Leonard, Mo.
Tate Michael Caldwell, Bachelor of Science in Management
Monroe City, Mo.
Eryka Kristine Mabus, Master of Science In Education - Counseling
Palmyra, Mo.
Konnar Marie Bunn, Bachelor of Science In Nursing
Sara R. Hudson, Master of Business Administration
Philadelphia, Mo.
Courtney Lynn Crane, Bachelor of Science in Aviation
Emily Marie Stone, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics
Taylor, Mo.
Wade Sutter, Master of Science In Education - Counseling