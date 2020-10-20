Dunn - Price

Ceaser and Starla Dunn, of Hannibal, Mo., and Steve and Dawn Price, of Lake St. Louis, Mo., announce the engagement of their children Adrianna Dunn of Hannibal and Ryan Price of St. Louis.
The bride-to-be is a 2015 graduate of Hannibal High School and a 2018 graduate of Westminster College. She currently attends Johns Hopkins University and works as a laboratory scientist for Phibro Animal Health Corporation out of Quincy, Ill.
The prospective groom is a 2010 graduate of Wentzville Holt High School and a 2015 graduate of Westminster College. He works as a senior in indirect tax at EY in St. Louis.
The couple will announce a wedding date in the future.