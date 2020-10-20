Dunn - Price

Hannibal, MO (63401)

Today

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.