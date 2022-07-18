In a previous photo published in the Courier-Post, details regarding six scholarships presented by the Hannibal Early Bird Kiwanis Club incorrectly stated funds raised during the festival in Central Park were used for the scholarship.
The festival described is a festival operated by the Hannibal Evening Kiwanis Club, known as the Samuel L. Clemens Arts, Crafts and More Festival. The annual event is held annually in conjunction with National Tom Sawyer Days.
The Early Bird Kiwanis Club is allowed to operate a food booth during the festival.
