CLINTON, MISS—Madeline Bond, of Palmyra, was recently named to the Dean’s List at Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss. She had to maintain a 3.5 or higher GPA for the Spring semester to receive this recognition.
Clinton, Miss.
Updated: June 19, 2021 @ 2:41 pm
