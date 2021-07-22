A daughter, Finleigh Coleman, was born at 5:47 p.m. July 11, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Robyn and Keith Coleman of Hannibal.
A daughter, Bristol Kristine Steffen, was born at 5:21 p.m. July 15, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces and was 18 inches long. Her parents are Sarah and Zach Steffen of Plainville, Ill.
A daughter, Everleigh Rose Utley, was born at 5:40 a.m. July 16, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Melody and Anthony Utley of Hannibal.
A son, Jamarcus Jamil Walker, was born at 11:29 a.m. July 16, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His parents are Lucinda Gilligan and James Walker Jr. of Quincy, Ill.
A son, Knox Tanner Jarman, was born at 6:44 p.m. July 17, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Kennedy McKay and Blake Jarman of Hannibal.
A daughter, Everlynne Patrick Fogle, was born at 6:05 a.m. July 18, 2021. She weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Brendalee Clark and James Irwin Fogle of Hannibal.
A daughter, Nayorah Rosalin Tate, was born at 10:41 p.m. July 18, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Marley and Vincent Tate of Hannibal.