A daughter, Zoey Madelynn Wiler, was born Dec. 28, 2020, at 8:45 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 18 ¾ inches long. Her parents are Taylor and Christopher Wiler of Bowling Green, Mo.
A son, Ja`Mari Rashad Sparkman, was born Dec. 29, 2020, at 12:53 a.m. He weighed 5 pounds 14 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. His mother is Lakenan Treaster of Hannibal.
A son, Kisyn Rayden Paul Salsman, was born Dec. 29, 2020, at 11:15 a.m. He weighed 8 pounds and was 20 inches long. His mother is Breanna Salsman of Hannibal.
A daughter, Kaia Ryan Nicole Hudson, was born Dec. 29, 2020, at 8:18 p.m. She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Jennifer and Ryan Hudson of Hannibal.
A daughter, Madilyn Mae Riley, was born Dec. 30, 2020, at 5:48 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her mother is Holly Hill of Louisiana, Mo.
A daughter, Ziva Aurora Grace Dodd, was born Jan. 2, 2021, at 2:20 p.m. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Sara and Josh Dodd of Shelbyville, Mo.
A daughter, Maya Jade Campbell, was born Jan. 5, 2021, at 1:18 p.m. She weighed 5 pounds 6 ounces and was 18 ½ inches long. Her parents are Lacey and Stephen Campbell of Hannibal.
A son, Forrest Daniel Yuraitis, was born Jan. 5, 2021, at 6:42 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. His parents are Gabrielle and Daniel Yuraitis of Hannibal.
A son, Colton Dale Smith, was born Jan. 6, 2021, at 12:53 a.m. He weighed 11 pounds 1 ounce. His parents are McKayla Quick and Austin Smith of Maywood, Mo.
A son, Tyden Russell Decker, was born Jan. 6, 2021, at 5:53 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 inches long. His mother is Tiffany Allensworth of La Belle, Mo.
A son, Gideon Paul Edward Poole, was born Jan. 7, 2021, at 1:06 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are MaKayla and Aaron Poole of Philadelphia, Mo.