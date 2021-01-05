A daughter, Hartley Joann Obert was born on December 4, 2020, at 11:18 p.m. She weighed 5 pounds, 6 ounces and was 18 inches long. Her parents are Davanna Edmunds and Chris Obert of Palmyra, Mo.
A son, Bentlee Lee-Lynn Crane was born on December 4, 2020, at 12:44 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. His parents are Kristie Schieferdecker and Daryn Crane of Palmyra, Mo.
A daughter, Elizabeth Marie White was born on December 7, 2020, at 12:29 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Trystin Pratt and Charles White of Shelbyville, Mo.
A daughter, Ksavera Kay Tarvydas was born on December 7, 2020, at 12:57 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce and was 19 ½ inches long. Her parents are Abby and Ryan Tarvydas of Hannibal, Mo.
A son, Remington Carl Polston was born on December 7, 2020, at 12:32 p.m. He weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce, and was 20 inches long. His mother is Cassandra Polston of Hannibal, Mo.
A daughter, Lilah Dean Sharpe was born on December 7, 2020, at 8:45 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Kalynn and Ryan Sharpe of Palmyra, Mo.
A daughter, Leah Noelle Crim was born on December 8, 2020, at 5:22 p.m. She weighed 8 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Her parents are Tracy and Warren Crim of Hannibal.
A daughter, Milyennah Marie Sagaser was born on December 9, 2020, at 5:13 p.m. She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Her parents are Lucy and Joseph Sagaser of Paris, Mo.
A daughter, Phelicity Noel Shively was born December 9, 2020, at 7:15 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds, 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Dana and Brett Shively of Monroe City, Mo.
A daughter, Hadley Jo Brumbaugh was born December 10, 2020, at 6:44 p.m. She weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Tea and Dalton Brumbaugh of Bethel, Mo.
A son, Benjamin Adam Dye was born December 14, 2020, at 5:13 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds, 9 ounces and was 21 ½ inches long. His parents are Haley and Aaron Dye of Hannibal.
A son, Bronnson Beckett Smith was born December 14, 2020, at 12:52 a.m. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and was 21 inches long. His mother is Desiree Constable of Hannibal.
A daughter, Bailee Luella-Jean Gibbs was born December 15, 2020, at 10:18 a.m. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Amber Tallman and Adam Gibbs of Hannibal.
A son, Wyatt Thomas Eisenbeiss was born December 15, 2020, at 5:47 p.m. He weighed 10 pounds, 1 ounce and 21 ¼ inches long. His parents are Danielle and Sean Eisenbeiss of Monticello, Mo.
A daughter, Sophie Beth Birkhead was born December 17, 2020, at 1:58 p.m. She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and was 17 ¾ inches long. Her parents are Sarah and Austin Birkhead of Hannibal.
A son, Khyren Romelo Williams was born December 19, 2020, at 12:36 a.m. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. His mother is Shelby Culp of Hannibal.
A son, Archer Eugene Barnhill was born December 19,2020, at 7:03 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Shannon and Michael Barnhill of Hannibal.
A son, Kolson George Alan Hirner was born December 20, 2020, at 12:51 p.m. He weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and was 18 inches long. His parents are Kelly and George Hirner of Hunnewell, Mo.
A son, Raider Thomas Allen Brown was born December 21, 2020, at 10:13 p.m. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Hallee Flowers and Leland Brown of Hannibal.
A son, Brantley Duane Davis was born December 21, 2020, at 7:14 p.m. He weighed 8 pounds and was 20 ½ inches long. His parents are Elizabeth Thompson and Lucus Davis of Hannibal.
A daughter, Evyn Geraline Rubison was born December 21, 2020, at 7:58 a.m. She weighed 7 pounds, 7 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Casi and Joe Rubison of Shelbina, Mo.
A daughter, Lillian Michelle Curtis was born December 22, 2020. at 7:43 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. Her parents are Rachelle and Brent Curtis of New London, Mo.
A daughter, Finley Jordyn Barker was born December 22, 2020 at 12:35 p.m. She weighed 9 pounds, 11 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. Her parents are Billie Brown and Jeff Barker of Hannibal.
A son, Ezra Alan Huff was born December 23, 2020, at 3:32 p.m. He weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. His parents are Shannon and Jonathan Huff of Hannibal.
A daughter, NovaLeigh Love Snow was born on December 24, 2020, at 6:53 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds, 10 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Sierra and Justin Snow of Hannibal.
A daughter, Seraphina Rose Wilson was born on January 1, 2021, at 3:19 a.m. She weighed 8 pounds, 1 ounce and was 18 ½ inches long. Her parents are Aleeta Darland and Laramie Wilson of Hannibal.