Hannibal Regional Hospital
A daughter, Blayke Renae Ferguson, was born at 2:50 p.m. Aug. 30, 2022. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. The parents are Abbie and Michael Ferguson of Quincy, Ill.
A daughter, Hayden Jo Neese, was born at 3 p.m. Sept. 7, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 20 inches long. The parents are Kelsi and Jeff Neese of Kinderhook, Ill.
A son, Wyatt Craig McIntosh, was born at 6:36 p.m. Sept. 11, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 20 inches long. The parents are Alex and Dustin McIntosh of Palmyra, Mo.
A daughter, Kennedy Cole Reed, was born at 9:24 a.m. Sept. 3, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 19 inches long. The parents are Brooklyn Jakub and Brandon Reed of New London, Mo.
A daughter, Amei’amor Jemera D. Smith, was born at 11:17 a.m. Sept. 1, 2022. She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and was 18 inches long. The parents are Jeniya Levy and Ameirdro Smith of Hannibal.
A daughter, Jessie Kay Crane, was born at 11:36 a.m. Aug. 30, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. The parents are Kristie and Daryn Crane.
A son, Jack Donald Lee Jennings, was born at 3:38 p.m. Aug. 22, 2022. He weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. The parents are Mckayla and Colt Jennings of LaBelle, Mo.
A son, Wyatt Daniel Rosen, was born at 2:56 a.m. Aug. 27, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. The parents are Stephanie and Derek Rosen of Frankford, Mo.
A son, Corbitt Quest Flesner, was born at 5 p.m. Aug. 23, 2022. He weighed 8 pounds 3 ounces and was 21 inches long. The parents are Amanda and Quest Flesner of Hannibal.
A daughter, Ora Jolie Smith, was born at 12:43 p.m. Aug. 26, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 21 inches long. The parents are Joni and Robert Smith of Quincy, Ill.
