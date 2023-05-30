Births at Hannibal Regional Hospital
A daughter, Jasmine Jynx Mae Bartley, was born at 6:13 a.m. May 10, 2023. She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. Her parents are Alexis Mecham and Dunken Bartley of Hannibal.
A son, Everett Knox Hegg, was born at 10:45 p.m. May 11, 2023. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Sarah Hegg and Donald “Joe” Hegg Jr of Mendon, Ill.
A daughter, Lillian Rose, was born at 3:46 p.m. May 9, 2023. She weighed 8 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. He parents are Allison and Nathan Dameron of New London, Mo.
A son, Jackson Henry Klingele, was born at 8:40 a.m. May 9, 2023. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 20.25 inches long. His parents are Stephanie and Drew Klingele of Pearl, Ill.
A son, Hudson Elliot Hogan, was born at 6:01 p.m. May 9, 2023. He weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His parents are Haley and Jason Hogan of Quincy, Ill.
A son, Eli B. Girod, was born at 4:07 p.m. May 7, 2023. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. His parents are Barbara and Ben Girod of Bowling Green, Mo.
A daughter, Everleigh Gail Hudelson, was born at 12:15 a.m. April 27, 2023. She weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Chasity Watkins and Kadin Hudelson of Hannibal.
A son, Emmitt Louis Hightower, was born at 2:39 am. May 9, 2023. He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounce and was 21 inches long. His parents are Daryle and Adam Hightower of Quincy, Ill.
A son, Jay Alexander Denny, was born at 11:04 a.m. April 21, 2023. He weighed 8 pounds 12 ounces and was 20.25 inches long. His parents are Stephanie and Alex Denny of Bowen, Ill.
A daughter, Lainey Mae Mason, was born at 4:55 p.m. April 20, 2023. She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Shaylon and Dustin Mason of Barry, Ill.
A daughter, Roseleigh Lucille Hammel, was born at 2:21 p.m. April 16, 2023. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Her parents are Caitlyn and Arthur Hammel of Clarksville, Mo.
A daughter, Abigail Gianna Faustina Weiman, was born at 3:03 p.m. April 18, 2023. She weighed 6 pounds 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Karen and Aaron Weiman of Quincy, Ill.
A son, Walter Jeremiah Beem, was born at 2:44 a.m. April 25, 2023. He weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Sierra and Kolby Beem of Pleasant Hill, Ill.
A daughter, Londynn Juanita Rose Tarpein, was born at 5:33 p.m. May 13, 2023. She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 19.25 inches long. Her parents are Chrystal Reed and Casey Tarpein of Hannibal.
A son, Hardin Cooper Michael Graupman, was born May 17, 2023. He weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. His parents are Lesley Withrow and Joshua Graupman of Hannibal.
A daughter, Hazel Ann Cain, was born at 3:40 p.m. May 11, 2023. She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 17 inches long. Her parents are Mariah Baze and Kaleb Cain of Canton, Mo.
A daughter, Kynnlee Ann Busbey, was born at 11:38 a.m. May 22, 2023. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Her parents are Kimberly and Dillon Busbey of Vandalia, Mo.
A daughter, Kinsley Rayne Bryant, was born at 6:54 a.m. May 23, 2023. She weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce. He parents are Nakirra Bryant and Jared Doda of Louisiana, Mo.
A son, Everett Knox Hegg, was born at 10:45 p.m. May 11, 2023. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Sarah and Donald “Joe” Hegg Jr. of Mendon, Ill.
A daughter, Maela Renae Runge, was born at 9:18 p.m. May 25, 2023. She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Her parents are Alexis and Ty Runge of Shelbina, Mo.
A daughter, Joanna Rae DeOrnellis, was born at 7:49 a.m. May 26, 2023. She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces. Her parents are Kendra and Justin DeOrnellis of Holliday, Mo.
A daughter, Adalynn Esther Elliott, was born at 10:51 a.m. May 22, 2023. She weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Sharla Rainwaters and David Elliott of Maywood, Mo.
A daughter, Harper Leanne McCarty, was born at 5:23 a.m. May 13, 2023. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her parents are Bethany and Randall McCarty of LaPlata, Mo.
A daughter, Nola Cates Havens, was born at 10:40 p.m. May 16, 2023. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Her parents are Zoie and Whitley Havens of Hunnewell, Mo.
A daughter, BrynLee Renee Albright, was born at 3:59 p.m. May 19, 2023. She weighed 5 pounds 4 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. Her parents are Bethany LaFond and Robert Albright of Hannibal.
A daughter, Iris Kimberley Caples, was born at 7:24 p.m. May 19, 2023. Her parents are Liliana and Harrison Caples of Hannibal.
A son, Karson Mac Christal, was born at 1:08 a.m. May 16, 2023. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Madison and Kameron Christal of Hannibal.
A daughter, Scout Louise Simmons, was born at 12:26 p.m. May 26, 2023. She weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces and was 21.25 inches long. Her parents are Alison and Nash Simmons of New London, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.