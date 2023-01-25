Hannibal Regional Hospital
A son, Declan Carter McMillen, was born at 4:47 p.m. Dec. 25, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 21.5 inches long. His parents are Kate and Layten McMillen of Curryville, Mo.
A son, Jameson Bentley Klise, was born at 5:47 a.m. Dec. 25, 2022. He weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His parents are Shelby Woodside and Drake Klise of Middletown, Mo.
A son, Beau Laverne Ross, was born at 7:40 a.m. Dec. 29, 2022. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Hannah and Luke Ross of Kahoka, Mo.
A daughter, Avery Reese Stowers, was born at 11:06 p.m. Dec. 29, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces. Her parents are August L. Foster and Dylan M. Stowers of Vandalia, Mo.
A daughter, Amelia Marie Hedgpeth, was born at 3:06 a.m. Jan. 2, 2023. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Her parents are Zoey Camp and Jerehmiah Hedgpeth of Palmyra, Mo.
A daughter, Genevieve Genae Bell, was born at 9:29 a.m. Jan. 6, 2023. She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Her parents are Karli Gibbons and Trez Bell of Hannibal.
A son, Jazzix Qwayde Johnson, was born at 12:32 p.m. Jan. 6, 2023. He weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Ashley Bullard and Devin Johnson of Shelbina, Mo.
A son, Levi James Harvey, was born at 7:38 p.m. Jan. 12, 2023. He weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. His parents are Jayme and Lance Harvey of New London, Mo.
A daughter, Willow Michelle Charleston, was born at 9:08 a.m. Jan. 13, 2023. She weighed 5 pounds 12 ounces and was 18 inches long. Her mother is Destiny Charleston of Bowling Green, Mo.
A daughter, Kaci Brooke Robinson, was born at 12:41 p.m. Jan. 13, 2023. She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Her parents are Andrea and Alfred Robinson of Pittsfield, Mo.
A daughter, Alexis Michelle Butler, was born at 11:12 a.m. Jan. 20, 2023. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Brittany and Cory Butler of Hannibal.
A daughter, Bailey Mae Schreck, was born at 2:09 a.m. Jan. 20, 2023. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Brenda and John Schreck of Ewing, Mo.
A daughter, Mila Kay Gibson, was born at 4:25 p.m. Jan. 23, 2023. She weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Brooke and Justin Gibson of Hannibal.
