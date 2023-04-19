Births at Hannibal Regional Hospital
A son, Ezekiel Oewayne Monroe, was born at 1:30 a.m. March 30, 2023. He weighed 8 pounds 13 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Hannah and Terry Monroe of Vandalia, Mo.
A daughter, Ariya Joelle Ransom, was born at 10:57 a.m. March 31, 2023. She weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Her mother is Rayne Elzea of Hannibal.
A daughter, Teagan Diane Higgins, was born March 31, 2023. Her parents are Vanessa Brumbaugh and Brandon Higgins of Ewing, Mo.
A son, Ezra Jan Chou, was born at 12:26 p.m. April 2, 2023. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. His parents are Shawnee and Austin Chou of Hannibal.
A daughter, Gracie Marie-Lynn Jones, was born at 12:19 p.m. April 3, 2023. She weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. Her parents are Kendra Spegal and Robert Jones of New London, Mo.
A daughter, Kathleen Mae Fisher, was born at 7:29 a.m. April 5, 2023. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Whitney and Ryan Fisher of Hannibal.
A son, Corbin Wayne Craig, was born at 3:48 p.m. April 5, 2023. He weighed 5 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. His parents are Julie Atkinson and Matthew Craig of Frankford, Mo.
A daughter, Cora Rae Poor, was born at 6:12 a.m. April 6, 2023. She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Cody and Ethan Poor of Rockport, Ill.
A son, Walker Daniel Riggins, was born at 7:46 a.m. April 11, 2023. He weighed 8 pounds 8 ounces. His parents are Jamie and Justin Riggins of Hannibal.
A daughter, Ember Elizabeth Mettes, was born at 11:40 a.m. April 11, 2023. She weighed 5 pounds 10 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. Her parents are Ruthanne and Jason Mettes of Philadelphia, Mo.
A son, Theodore Christopher Gerben Kuijper, was born at 7:53 a.m. April 12, 2023. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Kelly and Diederik Kuijper of New London, Mo.
A daughter, AnnaBeth Renee Carter Creekmore, was born at 10:13 a.m. April 12, 2023. She weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Riley Cash and Maxwell Creekmore of Laddonia, Mo.
