Births at Hannibal Regional Hospital
A daughter, Indie Lynn Gorton, was born at 10:40 a.m. March 2, 2023. She weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and was 20.25 inches long. Her parents are Shana and Richard Gorton of Hannibal.
A son, Samuel Ross Evans was born at 7:58 a.m. March 3, 2023. He weighed 8 pounds and was 21 inches long. His parents are Laura and Matt Evans of Camp Point, Ill.
A son, Adam Richard Hartwig, was born at 12:54 p.m. March 3, 2023. He weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His parents are Madylan Jeffries and Colton Hartwig of Hannibal.
A daughter, Emery Jo Kendrick, was born at 2:29 p.m. March 8, 2023. She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Magdalene and Josh Kendrick of Hannibal.
A daughter, Lola Michele Haynes, was born at 3:46 a.m. March 9, 2023. She weighed 7 pounds and was 19.75 inches long. Her parents are Heather Stupavsky and Hunter Haynes of Hannibal.
A daughter, Lennon Rae Harms, was born at 9 p.m. March 9, 2023. She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Her parents are Madeline and Connor Harms of Kirksville, Mo.
A son, Milo Alexander Woodrow, was born at 7:56 a.m. March 10, 2023. He weighed 9 pounds 5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. His parents are Sarah and Jake Woodrow of Hannibal.
A daughter, Wrenleigh Jo Brothers, was born at 9:06 a.m. March 11, 2023. She weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her mother is Shawna Brothers of Hannibal.
A son, Adam Matthew Ferry, was born at 4:30 p.m. March 13, 2023. He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Lucille Wharton and Aaron Ferry of Frankford, Mo.
A daughter, Nevaeh Elizabeth Washington, was born at 4:59 p.m. March 13, 2023. She weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Her parents are Megan and Paul Washington II of Monroe City, Mo.
A son, Max James Tabor, was born at 9:38 a.m, March 15, 2023. She weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long. His parents are Tiffany King and Joey Tabor of Hannibal.
A son, Brooks Casey Millinder, was born at 1:14 p.m. March 16, 2023. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Kelsey and Davis Millinder of Bowling Green, Mo.
A daughter, Blakely Wren Bramblett, was born at 9:05 p.m. March 16, 2023. She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Ashley Beck and Alex Bramblett of Shelbina, Mo.
A daughter, Elly Sue-Jade McClain, was born at 7:30 p.m. March 18, 2023. She weighed 9 pounds 6 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her parents are Rebekah and Steven McClain of Perry, Mo.
A daughter, Audie Renee Epperson, was born at 8:25 p.m. March 18, 2023. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Her parents are Henley and Logan Epperson of New London, Mo.
