Births at Hannibal Regional Hospital
A son, Declan Graham Luttrull, was born at 12:18 p.m. Feb. 13, 2023. He weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce and was 19 inches long. His parents are Brianna and Brain Luttrull of Lewistown, Mo.
A son, Aiden Donald Gralen, was born at 8:38 p.m. Feb. 14, 2023. He weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Sarah McClain and Stephen Gralen of Perry, Mo.
A son, River Alan Hurley, was born at 6:21 a.m. Feb. 15, 2023. He weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce and was 19 inches long. His parents are Sidney and Kurtis Hurley of Memphis, Mo.
A son, Clay David Wieberg, was born at 7:40 a.m. Feb. 20, 2023. He weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Erza and Steven Wieberg of Laddonia, Mo.
A son, Atticus Murphy James Tolivar, was born at 11:08 a.m. Feb. 21, 2023. He weighed 7 pounds 8 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Hannah and Dillon Tolivar of Hannibal.
A son, Axel Ray Conner, was born at 4:27 p.m. Feb. 21, 2023. He weighed 5 pounds 1 ounce and was 17.5 inches long. His parents are Tiffany Cox and Aaron Conner of Vandalia, Mo.
A daughter, Mariann Sophia Turner, was born at 5:37 a.m. Feb. 22, 2023. She weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Her parents are Madison Woodhurst and Collien Turner of Mexico, Mo.
A son, Leo Eugene Yager, was born at 5:21 a.m. Feb. 23, 2023. He weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Ashley and Adam Yager of Monroe City, Mo.
A daughter, Darla Marie Luebrecht, was born at 6:06 p.m. Feb. 23, 2023. She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces and was 20.25 inches long. Her parents are Katelyn and Justin Luebrecht of Bowling Green, Mo.
A son, Kaylon Dion Andre’ Williams II, was born at 12:10 a.m. Feb. 24, 2023. He weighed 9 pounds 6 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Linsey Lovelace and Kaylon Williams of Hannibal.
A son, Holden Levi Porter, was born at 12:21 p.m. Feb. 24, 2023. He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His parents are Danica and Jordan Porter of Palmyra, Mo.
A son, Haydan Lane Porter, was born at 12:22 p.m. Feb. 24, 2023. He weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Danica and Jordan Porter of Palmyra, Mo.
A son, Lyle Yoder, was born at 11:53 a.m. Feb. 25, 2023. He weighed 8 pounds and was 19 inches long. His parents are Caroline and Freeman Yoder of Bowling Green, Mo.
A son, Benelli Pierce Sherwood, was born at 11:55 a.m. March 1, 2023. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Cara and Dakota Sherwood of Canton, Mo.
A daughter, Leionna Louise Blackwell, was born at 6:28 p.m. March 1, 2023. She weighed 4 pounds and was 17 inches long. Her parents are Denise Blackwell and Dylan Smith of Louisiana, Mo.
A son, Lane Richard Ledbetter, was born at 6:37 p.m. He weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Isabella and Bryson Ledbetter of LaBelle, Mo.
