Births at Hannibal Regional Hospital
A daughter, Patsy Jane Doyle, was born at 10:05 a.m. July 4, 2022. She weighed 9 pounds 2 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Hailey and Donald "Connor" Doyle of Hannibal.
A daughter, Everleigh Renee Brumbaugh, was born June 28, 2022 at 3:02 a.m. She weighed 6 pounds 2 ounces and was 18 inches long. Her mother is Breanna Huff of Palmyra, Mo.
A daughter, Avaya Storm Miller, was born at 9:47 a.m. July 24, 2022. She weighed 4 pounds 7 ounces and was 17 inches long. Her mother is Caitlin Miller of Monroe City, Mo.
A daughter, Amelia Kaye Saxbury, was born at 12:15 p.m. June 24, 2022. She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Jennifer Rodgers and Jason Saxbury of New London, Mo.
A daughter, Amara Jean Simonetti, was born at 12:51 a.m. July 11, 2022. She weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her parents are Kaylee and Antonio Simonetti of Hannibal.
A daughter, Naomi Alicia Elaine Gastler was born at 8:41 p.m. Aug. 16, 2022. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 20.75 inches long. Her mother is Ashley Dyke of Hannibal.
A daughter, Kylar Raine Wood, was born at 7:34 a.m. Aug. 13, 2022. She weighed 8 pounds 1 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Stephanie and Shane Wood of Philadelphia, Mo.
A daughter, Naomi Clark, was born at 2:52 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Makayla Shuck and Cody Clark of Monroe City, Mo.
A daughter, Clara Marie Brown, was born at 12:34 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022. She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Sarah Conrad and James Brown of Hannibal.
A daughter, Hadley Ann Hendrickson, was born at 7:12 p.m. Aug. 12, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Jenna and Todd Hendrickson of Payson, Ill.
A daughter, Providence Ta'Hirah Jane Abbey, was born at 8:05 a.m. Aug. 8, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Shyre and Roger Abbey of Hannibal.
A daughter, Emma James Schwanke, was born at 10:59 p.m. Aug. 2, 2022. She weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Cierra Sparks and Cody Schwanke of New London, Mo.
A daughter, Naomi Jane Fitzsimons, was born at 12:26 P.M. June 27, 2022. She weighed 8 pounds 9 ounces and was 21 inches long. Her mother is Elizabeth Fitzsimons of Hannibal.
A daughter, Vanessa Claire Allen, was born at 6:29 a.m. July 8, 2022. She weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Leighan and Darrell Allen of New London, Mo.
A daughter, Blakelynn Renee Miller, was born at 4:17 p.m. July 25, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 13 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Emma Smith and Harley Miller of Pleasant Hill, Ill.
A daughter, Scout Morrys O'Brien, was born at 5:23 p.m. Aug. 8, 2022. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Britne and Tanner O'Brien of Palmyra, Mo.
A daughter, Lucy Nicole Paul, was born at 4:38 a.m. Aug. 10, 2022. She weighed 8 pounds and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Megan and Nick Paul of Quincy, Ill.
A son, Leighton Blake Sims, was born at 12:47 p.m. Aug. 7, 2022. He weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His parents are Marissa David and Brady Sims of Hannibal.
A son, Waylon Oliver Aitken, was born at 11:32 p.m. June 20, 2022. He weighed 5Ibs 13oz and was 19 inches long. His mother is Sydney Thomas of Perry, MO.
A son, Nolan Wayne Bainter, was born at 12:34 p.m. July 26, 2022. He weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Taylor and Dalton Bainter of Hunnewell, Mo.
A son, Winston Isaac Meranda, was born at 7:39 a.m. June 22, 2022. He weighed 8 pounds and was 20 inches long. His parents are Tessa and Derek Meranda of Center, Mo.
A son, Evander Robert Sanders, was born at 5:22 p.m. Aug. 4, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Gretchen Lockerman and John Sanders of Hannibal.
A son, Weston Romello Deluc Quintana, was born at 6:55 p.m. June 28, 2022. He weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces and was 22 inches long. His mother is Maranda Goodall of Hannibal.
A son, Kaidyn Lee Leffert, was born at 7:55 a.m. Aug. 16, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His parents are Britney Whittaker and Justin Leffert of Hannibal.
A son, Levi Scott Trujillo, was born at 5:33 a.m. June 28, 2022. He weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Victoria and Gabriel Trujillo of Hannibal.
A son, Maverick Kain Klocke Shumate, was born at 4:40 p.m. June 27, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Gayla Hudnut and Jonathan Shumate of Lewistown, Mo.
A son, Henry Warren Jopling, was born at 10:12 a.m. June 24, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Sara and Ryan Jopling of Hannibal.
A son, Remy Rayn Niffen, was born at 7:20 a.m. July 29, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His parents are Kristi Cornett and Glenn Niffen of Hannibal.
A son, Emmett Cameron Helm, was born at 12:06 p.m. July 19, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Rachel Koch and Lane Helm of Shelbina, Mo.
A son, Bennett L'Vere Ruby, was born at 7:52 a.m. July 18, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His parents are Danielle and Brady Ruby of Hannibal.
A son, Matthew Hugh Spurgeon, was born at 6:21 p.m. June 27, 2022. He weighed 6 pounds 5 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Sarah and Jarrod Spurgeon of New London, Mo.
A son, Emmett Darin Waid, was born at 1:28 p.m. July 4, 2022. He weighed 8 pounds 5 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His parents are Sabrina Pryor and Logan Waid of Philadelphia, Mo.
A son, Samuel Landon-Lee Williams, was born at 3:30 p.m. June 29, 2022. He weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Hannah and David Williams of Eolia, Mo.
A son, Wyatt Thomas Calvert was born at 10:53 a.m. June 21, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 5 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His parents are Kristian and Blake Calvert of Hannibal.
