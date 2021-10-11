HANNIBAL — Staff members at the Chris Coons Women’s Care Center announced births from Saturday, Sept. 18 to Sunday, Oct. 10.
A daughter, Faith Lee Howe, was born at 8:56 a.m. Sept. 18, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Teela and Terry Howe of Hannibal.
A daughter, Crestlyn Hughes, was born at 12:54 a.m. Sept. 19, 2021. She weighed 9 pounds 1 ounce and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Danielle and Daniel Hughes of Center, Mo.
A daughter, Haisleigh Ann Hollister King, was born at 8:09 p.m. Sept. 19, 2021. She weighed 5 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Carissa Lucas and Jeremiah King of Monroe City, Mo.
A daughter, Adlee Mae Kilburn, was born at 3:18 p.m. Sept. 20, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Adrian and Levi Kilburn of Hannibal.
A daughter, Lucille May Renae Arnold, was born at 6:17 p.m. Sept. 20, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Lindsay and Jeff Arnold of Eolia, Mo.
A daughter, Ellianna Rose Wilkerson, was born at 7:51 a.m. Sept. 21, 2021. She weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her mother is Megan Wilkerson of Shelbina, Mo.
A daughter, Ellie May Louise Little, was born at 3:07 p.m. Sept. 22, 2021. She weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Savannah and Zachary Little of Shelbina, Mo.
A daughter, Timberlyn Fox, was born at 10:18 p.m. Sept. 25, 2021. She weighed 9 pounds 6 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Heather and Kolby Fox of Kinderhook, Ill.
A son, A’Zian La’Quentin Christ Randall, was born at 2:19 a.m. Sept. 25, 2021. He weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parents are Deann’dra Dorsey and Lonnie Randall of Hannibal.
A daughter, Cameron Nicole Steinkamp, was born at 6:54 a.m. Sept. 25, 2021. She weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 20 1/4 inches long. Her parents are Cassie and Ryan Steinkamp of Payson, Ill.
A son, Harrison William Buckert, was born at 8:22 p.m. Sept. 26, 2021. He weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long. His parents are Tori and Jared Buckert of Nauvoo, Ill.
A son, Ivan Joy Axel Young, was born at 6:54 a.m. Sept. 28, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His parents are Payge Gillum and David Young of Hannibal.
A daughter, Chloe Elizabeth Cartee, was born at 7:55 p.m. Sept. 29, 2021. She weighed 7 pounds and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Courtney and Matthew Cartee of Farber, Mo.
A son, Ezekiel Eugene Buchanan, was born at 4:43 a.m. Sept. 30, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches long. His mother is Courtney Tallman of Hannibal.
A son, Alastair Bjorn Murphy, was born at 12:11 a.m. Oct. 1, 2021. He weighed 7 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 3/4 inches long. His parents are Pricella and Michael Murphy of New London, Mo.
A son, Talon Robert Bradley Sanders, was born at 6:49 p.m. Oct. 3, 2021. He weighed 5 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Jaylie Smashey and Colton Sanders of Hannibal.
A daughter, Araya Kopp, was born at 12:59 p.m. Oct. 5, 2021. She weighed 5 pounds 6 ounces and was 18 1/2 inches long. Her parents are Angel and Joseph Kopp of Hannibal.
{span}A daughter, Emma Rose McDonald, was born at 1:13 p.m. Oct. 10, 2021. She weighed 8 pounds 4 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her parents are Laken and Derek McDonald of Hannibal.{/span}
