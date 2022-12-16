Hannibal Regional Hospital
A daughter, Ember Nicole Tuley, was born at 11:40 p.m. Sept. 15, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. The parents are Jalene and Tate Tuley of Taylor, Mo.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. Please purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Hannibal Regional Hospital
A daughter, Ember Nicole Tuley, was born at 11:40 p.m. Sept. 15, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. The parents are Jalene and Tate Tuley of Taylor, Mo.
A daughter, Oakley Elizabeth Kelley, was born Sept. 16, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. The parents are Gwen David and Shay Kelley of Hannibal.
A son, William Coe Tuley, was born at 9:28 a.m. Sept. 16, 2022. He weighed 8 pounds 1 ounces and was 21 inches long. The parents are Chelsey and Wesley Tuley of Palmyra, Mo.
A daughter, Kinzlee Rayne Hawkins, was born at 10:37 a.m. Sept. 19, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 19 inches long. The parents are Loretta and Dustin Hawkins of Louisiana, Mo.
A daughter, Janey Ann Meyers, was born at 10:35 a.m. Sept. 21, 2022. She weighed 9 pounds 6 ounces and was 21 inches long. The parents are Alexis and Evan Meyers of Palmyra, Mo.
A daughter, Reagan Elizabeth Hall, was born at 3:15 a.m. Sept. 23, 2022. She weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce and was 19 inches long. The parents are Kelsey and Joey Hall of Shelbina, Mo.
A son, Ryatt Chrishan Scott Bevis, was born at 11:15 a.m. Sept. 24, 2022. He weighed 5 pounds and 16 ounces and was 19 inches long. The parents are Kenna Johnson and John Bevis Jr. of New London, Mo.
A son, Tate Christian Boleach, was born at 2 p.m. Sept. 24, 2022. He weighed 8 pounds 10 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. The parents are Kara Lockwood and Aaron Boleach of Perry, Mo.
A daughter, Vivian Grace Anderson, was born at 8:24 a.m. Sept. 26, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. The parents are Carisa and John Anderson of Hannibal.
A son, Beckham Kai Dodd, was born at 12:29 p.m. Sept. 26, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 6 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. The parents are Erika and James Dodd of Hannibal.
A daughter, Brinna Lee Chaney, was born at 9:19 p.m. Sept. 26, 2022. She weighted 4 pounds 11 ounces and was 17.5 inches long. The parents are Serenity Power and Nathan Chaney of Monroe City, Mo.
A son, Beau Lee Anderson, was born at 11:23 a.m. Sept. 28, 2022. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 21 inches long. The parents are Skylar and Brandon Anderson of New London, Mo.
A daughter, Wren Elliott Frieden, was born at 2:40 p.m. Sept. 30, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 19 inches long. The parents are Brittney and Bryce Frieden of Pittsfield, Ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.