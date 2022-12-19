A daughter, Samantha Josephine Cooper was born at 10:39 a.m. Oct. 29, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 2 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. The parents are Nickesha Price and Matthew Cooper of Curryville, Mo.
A daughter, Elsie Noelle Bealem was born at 7:45 a.m. Nov. 8, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 12 ounces and was 20 inches long. The parents are Sheena and Anthony Beale of Keokuk, Iowa.
A son, Tyler Robert Buehler, was born at 2:18 p.m. Nov. 11, 2022. He weighed 6 pounds 8 ounces and was 20 inches long. The parents are Kristen and Shawn Buehler of Quincy, Ill.
A daughter, Riverlyn May Stone, was born at 2:25 p.m. Nov. 11, 2022. She weighed 5 pounds 10 ounces and was 17.5 inches long. The parents are Cheyane and Cecil Stone of Hannibal.
A daughter, Melanie Dawn Nichols, was born at 7:34 a.m. Nov. 14, 2022. She weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. The parents are Marni and Corey Nichols of Palmyra, Mo.
A son, Garrett Henry Albers, was born at 3:29 p.m. Nov. 16, 2022. He weighed 8 pounds 11 ounces. The parents are Brittany and Stephen Albers of New London, Mo.
A daughter, Kenlyne Marie Jo Brown, was born at 1:42 p.m. Nov. 17, 2022. She weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce and was 18.5 inches long. The parents are Hallee Flowers and Gene Brown of Hannibal.
A son, Liam Sabdiel Aleman, was born at 7:26 p.m. Nov. 18, 2022. He weighed 9 pounds 2 ounces and was 21 inches long. The parents are Mariena Tipton and Sabdiel Aleman of Bowling Green, Mo.
A daughter, Oaklynn Grace Crider, was born at 11:50 a.m. Nov. 19, 2022. She weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces and was 18 inches long. The parents are Samantha Shaw and Anthony Crider of Middletown, Mo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.