Births at Hannibal Regional Hospital
A son, Gregory Joseph Scherder, was born at 7:31 a.m. Oct. 2, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 10 ounces and was 21 inches long. The parents are Olivia and Kyle Scherder of Bowling Green, Mo.
A daughter, Ellowyn Raenyra Stone, was born at 1:05 p.m. Oct. 7, 2022. She weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 19 inches long. Her mother is Cheyenne Brown of Hannibal.
A daughter, Darby Athena Rebecca King, was born at 9:10 a.m. Oct. 11, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 9 ounces and was 20 inches long. The parents are Carissa Lucas and Jeremiah King of Monroe City, Mo.
A son, Frank Thomas Armistead, was born at 12:24 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 11 ounces and 19.5 inches long. The parents are Kendyl and Philip Armistead of Baylis, Ill.
A son, Jon Michael Smothermon II, was born at 8:13 a.m. Oct. 15, 2022. He weighed 5 pounds 8 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. The parents are Brennan and Jon Smothermon of New London, Mo.
A son, Kouper Mathias Bowen, was born at 8:01 a.m. Oct. 17, 2022. He weighed 8 pounds. The parents are Victoria Tyge and Jeramy Bowen of Hannibal.
A son, Rhydian Joseph Rutledge, was born at 1:24 p.m. Oct. 19, 2022. He weighed 6 pounds. The parents are Carli Youngblood and Kent Rutledge of Monticello, Mo.
A daughter, Quinlynn Rae Griesbaum, was born at 2:16 p.m. Oct. 21, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 inches long. The parents are Stacey and Cody Griesbaum of Palmyra, Mo.
A son, Ivan Albert Moore, was born at 3:56 p.m. Oct. 24, 2022. He weighed 6 pounds 10 ounces and was 18 inches long. The parents are Cosea and Allen Moore of Durham, Mo.
A daughter, Maelee Grace Berghager, was born at 8:51 p.m. Oct. 24, 2022. She weighed 7 pounds and was 18.5 inches long. The parents are Courtney and Levi Berghager of Hannibal.
A son, Jameson Carter Wayne Brinkley, was born at 1:34 p.m. Oct. 27, 2022. He weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces and was 19 inches long. The parents are Paige Tournear and David Brinkley of Hannibal.
A daughter, Colleen Grace Harrison, was born at 12:24 p.m. Oct. 28, 2022. She weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. The parents are Suzy and Rusty Harrison of Palmyra, Mo.
