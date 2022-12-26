Hannibal Regional Hospital
Hannibal Regional Hospital
A daughter, Rosalind Ariel Miller, was born at 5:23 p.m. Nov. 30, 2022. She weighed 6 pounds 3 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. Her parents are Rebecca and Norman Miller of Shelbina, Mo.
A son, Dawson Lee Flowers, was born at 2:12 a.m. Dec. 1, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. His parents are Christian Bateman and Gregory Flowers of New London, Mo.
A son, Creedence Joshua Genenbacher, was born at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 1, 2022. He weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces. His parents are Arianna and Joshua Genenbacher of Hannibal.
A son, Chase James Merida, was born at 5:58 p.m. Dec. 1, 2022. He weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 19.75 inches long. His parents are Cassandra Mcintire and Matthew Merida of Louisiana, Mo.
A daughter, Leigha Lou Hendricks, was born at 4:30 p.m. Dec. 2, 2022. She weighed 10 pounds 5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Her parents are Baileigh and Philip Hendricks of Hannibal.
A son, Wilder Ray Standbridge, was born at 10:52 a.m. Dec. 5, 2022. His parents are Tiffanie Cunningham and Alex Standbridge of Hannibal.
A daughter, Kennedy Grace Happs, was born at 11:53 p.m. Dec. 5, 2022. She weighed 5 pounds 4 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Kendall Powers and Aaron Happs of Canton, Mo.
A son, Julian Daniel Tolbert, was born at 8:49 p.m. Dec. 9, 2022. He weighed 6 pounds 14 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Coral Green and William Tolbert III of Bowling Green, Mo.
A daughter, Keatyn Adalene Lilly, was born at 11:06 a.m. Dec. 10, 2022. She weighed 8 pounds 2 ounces and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Kelsi Duncan and Jason Lilly of Hannibal.
A son, Daxton Otis Edward Gauch, was born at 1:06 p.m. Dec. 12, 2022. He weighed 7 pounds 1 ounce and was 20 inches long. His parents are Ashlynn Valleroy and Dalton Gauch of Hannibal.
A daughter, Lunamae Lucille Borrowman, was born at 7:50 a.m. Dec. 13, 2022. She weighed 8 pounds 6 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Her parents are Britni and Loren Borrowman of Barry, Ill.
A daughter, Ella Rey Ingram, was born at 11:48 a.m. Dec. 13, 2022. She weighed 6 pounds 11 ounces and was 18.5 inches long. Her parents are Lauren and Ryne Ingram of Bowling Green, Mo.
A son, Ryder Joseph Sullivan, was born at 2:39 p.m. Dec. 13, 2022. He weighed 6 pounds 6 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Kara Caldwell and Kyle Sullivan of Troy, Mo.
